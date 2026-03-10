MLB Draft Board: 10 College Baseball Standouts from Week 4

Now a month into the 2026 collegiate season, conference play is beginning to take shape with marquee matchups, weekend upsets, and dominant performances continue across the country.

In this week’s edition of Stock Talk, we’re breaking down 10 draft-eligible players who were outstanding over the weekend and discussing more about what stood out.

Let’s dive in.

Jack Radel | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 7 1 1 2 9 92 72.83

We start this week with Jack Radel, who delivered another clinic in his fourth start of 2026 and third on the road.

Primarily working a three-pitch mix against Duke on Friday, Jack gave Notre Dame exactly what it needed to open ACC action. His four-seam was superb, sitting 93-95 mph (up to 97) averaging over 20 inches of ride with over seven-feet of extension. It’s a pitch that’s not getting enough attention, not just one of the premier fastballs in the conference, but amongst all draft-eligibles this year.

Radel paired it with a low-80s slider and upper-80s cutter, showing fantastic feel for both. With the slider, it’s a high-spin offering that generated nearly a 40% whiff rate while landing for strikes 60% of the time. As for the cutter, it showed clear shape separation, producing over eight inches of lift, landing for strikes nearly 80% of the time, and generating a chase rate above 50%.

It’s fair to also mention Jack mixed in a low-80s curveball, though rare. It’s an offering that has true two-plane shape and gets just roughly 30 inches of vertical separation off the four-seam.

Jack has firmly entered the conversation as one of the premier Friday arms in the country. After helping the Irish open ACC play 1-0 on their way to a series win, his upcoming matchups with the usual ACC heavyweights will be must-watch. Radel will likely make his next start for Notre Dame this coming Friday on the road against Louisville.

Radel is #35 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

Lorenzo Carrier | OF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 15 13 8 4 .867 .895

Yes, you read that weekly stat line correct, an .867 average with eight extra-base knocks in four games for Pitt outfielder Lorenzo Carrier.

In Tuesday’s midweek matchup against Ohio, Carrier had a perfect day at the plate. He went 3-for-3 with two extra-base hits and two walks, averaging a 101.1 mph exit speed on his three hits, including a 426-foot bomb that left his bat at 106 mph.

If that wasn’t enough, Carrier carried that didn’t slow down on the road against San Jose. Across the three-game set, he finished with a 10-for-12 line with five home runs and 15 RBI.

A lean 6-foot-5 frame with obvious feel to hit, he sees velocity really well below the belt. Quite the weekend for the fifth-year outfielder, who currently holds a .490 average and an OPS north of 1.600. Lorenzo will be back in action for Pittsburgh on the road this coming Tuesday against Santa Clara.

Eric Nachtsheim | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 9 3 2 0 16 111 70.27

Perhaps one of the more unsung outings of this past weekend, McNeese State’s Eric Nachtsheim goes the distance against Houston Christian to begin Southland Conference play.

Mixing a four-pitch arsenal this past Friday, Nachtsheim had all four working in pure showing. Eric went after hitters with his low-90s fastball (up to 95 mph) and it was ridiculous, averaging over 23 inches of ride, seven feet of extension, and thrown for over 70% strikes.

Eric’s primary offering outside of the heater was his upper-80s cutter. It generated exceptional results from start to finish, getting nearly 12 inches of carry with late action and thrown for strikes north of 75%.

Nachtsheim also worked in both a short-action slider that lived 79-82 mph thrown primarily against righties as well as a low-80s changeup with plus arm-side fade. That said, both weren’t thrown nearly as often compared to both the four-seam and cutter, though both are competitive offerings. It’ll be interesting to track if Eric can create more lateral separation with his slider just to implement tougher angles as the season goes on.

All in all, an incredible and unreal outing from the 6-foot-4 right-hander. It’s certainly a name to know for this upcoming draft with underlying data capable of competing at the pro level. Nachtsheim will likely make his next start for McNeese State this coming weekend on the road against Lamar.

Mulivai Levu | 1B

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 19 6 3 3 .316 .435

The first of two Bruins on this list features a consistent force at the plate who posted excellent numbers against Big Ten rival Ohio State.

After beginning the week 0-for-4 against Cal State Fullerton, Levu went 6-for-15 with nine RBI and a home run in each game over the weekend.

Across 17 balls put in play this past week, Mulivai averaged an exit velocity just shy of 93 mph with a hard-hit rate well above 50%. He’s continuing to see pitches better up in the zone and is barreling baseballs consistently against both lefties and righties.

Beyond his work at the plate, he’s trending upward defensively as well. Mulivai has started every game at first base for UCLA so far, though there have been reports he could also get a look at third base following his collegiate career.

Regardless, it’s an exciting offensive profile that can handle just about anything. Even in a loaded lineup, he leads the Bruins in both hits and at-bats heading into week five of the season. Levu will be back in action for UCLA at home this coming Tuesday against UC Irvine.

Levu is #41 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

Logan Reddemann | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 6 3 0 0 10 92 70.65

Tested early with starts against two top-20 opponents, Reddemann delivered his best outing for UCLA against a conference opponent in Ohio State.

Logan worked in a four-pitch mix against the Buckeyes, who had no answer for any of it. He wasn’t shy getting after hitters with his heater, a mid-90s four-seam (up to 97 mph) that gets good life up in the zone. It’s a good offering with plus feel, obtaining over 2,300 RPM while generating a whiff rate north of 30% and landing for strikes more than 70% of the time.

Reddemann’s primary off-speed option was a low-spin 83-85 mph changeup. It’s a pitch that gets good fade off the four-seam, generating a 75% whiff rate while filling up the zone nearly 70% of the time. He also worked in a low-80s curveball with shorter action and primarily thrown against right-handers.

Logan also incorporated a cutter that sat 86-89 (up to 90) mph that presents appealing traits. He’s got good feel for it, too, as evident by a 62% strike rate on Friday. Though he just didn’t need to throw it often when his fastball-changeup combo was clicking.

Reddemann has delivered about as well as one could ask, now 4-0 for the number one team in the country a month into the 2026 season, with three of those starts coming against Power Four opponents. Logan will likely make his next start for UCLA at home this coming Friday against Michigan.

Reddemann is #95 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

Vahn Lackey | C

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 14 5 3 5 .357 .526

Fantastic weeks continue to stack atop each other for Vahn Lackey in all facets of the game, helping Georgia Tech go 3-1 over the week and capture an ACC series win over Virginia Tech.

After going 1-for-5 against Georgia State, Lackey was a difference maker against Virginia Tech over the weekend. In Game 2, he went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run (104 mph exit speed), and five RBI. He stayed hot in the finale, launching his second homer of the week at 105 mph off the bat while also throwing out a runner on the bases.

Lackey continues to strengthen his case as the best catcher in the country. He’s steadily lowering his chase rate while barreling more baseballs, evolving into a complete player. Notably, he ranks top 10 in the ACC in OBP and is a perfect 6-for-6 in stolen bases, a profile rarely seen from a catcher.

Vahn will be back in action for Georgia Tech at home this coming Tuesday against West Georgia.

Lackey is #10 on our Top 100 College Prospect Board.

Ross Norman | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 8 4 1 1 4 100 67.00

Delivering the best start of his collegiate career, Ross Norman was nails in clinching the series against East Carolina on Saturday.

Mixing a three-pitch repertoire, Ross had all three working in his favor. His four-seam was back to track, averaging over 94 mph with 17 inches of ride. Though it didn’t get a crazy amount of whiffs, it attains true plane especially when located in the upper quadrant of the zone.

Norman also mixed in both a low-80s sweeper and an upper-80s slider. The sweeper was the best of the two, averaging nearly 2,500 RPM with nine inches of glove-side run. As for the slider, it’s got cutter traits, though creates clear shape differentiation off the sweeper that’s more firm with less glove-side direction.

There’s no hiding it; Norman had a brutal start to his 2026 campaign. It doesn’t help with various injuries alongside the pillars of this staff as they are in need of an arm (or two) to hold the line and step up. Perhaps this is the change of wave for both Coastal’s pitching and Norman as they begin Sun Belt play.

Ross will likely make his next start for Coastal Carolina on the road this coming weekend against Appalachian State.

Daniel Jackson | C

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 6 23 11 7 6 .478 .600

A bonkers week coming from Daniel Jackson, who did it all over the past six games for the Bulldogs.

Emerging as a middle-order mainstay in the Georgia lineup, he punished nearly anything left over the plate. Across 21 balls in play, he averaged just over 90 mph in exit velocity with a max of 111 mph. Notably, one of his home runs on Saturday traveled 452 feet, the longest by a Georgia hitter this season.

The offensive traits stand out when evaluating Daniel; a swift toe-tap, explosive bat speed, and understood zone awareness that allows him to consistently do damage when pitchers miss over the inner half.

He’s been excellent behind the plate too, throwing out over 50% of runners in 2026 that have attempted to steal bags.

It’ll be fascinating to see if Jackson can sustain this level of damage and success heading into SEC opening weekend, as his progression from 2025 has been remarkable. Daniel will be back in action for Georgia at home this coming Friday against Tennessee.

Dylan Vigue | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 7 1 0 1 11 84 75.00

Our second Georgia Bulldog comes on the other side of the ball, with Dylan Vigue going the distance in a seven-inning mercy rule win against Queens.

A primary sinker-slider pitcher, he had both on queue in dominant fashion. The sinker is gross, and that’s putting it nicely, a mid-90s offering (up to 97) averaging just below 19 inches of run with 2,500 RPM. The slider is just as devastating if not more-so, living 83-86 mph getting a 62% whiff rate along with 13 inches of true sweep.

Though he threw both for nearly a combined 97% on Saturday, he has three other weapons worth noting. First, a firm mid-90s four-seam, getting clear shape distinction off the prototypical sinker that he locates well. Second, a cutter that lives around 90 mph, primarily thrown against right-handers that attains plus spin rates that creates some lift through the zone.

Lastly, an upper-80s changeup, thrown to lefties typically with devastating bite that’s lively and creates groundballs aplenty.

Through four starts in 2026, Vigue has continued to take steps forward in the Bulldog rotation and they inch closer to SEC play. Dylan will likely make his next start for Georgia at home this coming weekend against Tennessee.

Gavin Van Kempen | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 7 3 1 3 11 110 60.00

In what may have been the best pitching matchup of the weekend opposite Ross Norman, Gavin Van Kempen matched him frame for frame in a mid-major matinee.

Gavin went after Coastal’s lineup with primarily three different pitches. His low-90s fastball showed strong traits, getting up to 2,500 RPM while averaging over 19 inches of ride.

His best pitch of the outing was his 82-84 mph slider and it’s quite different. Generating some arm-side action (yes, you read that right), and thrown for nearly 70% strikes, the Chanticleers had no answer for it as the breaking ball finished with both a 56% whiff and a chase rate over 40%.

The six-foot-seven righthander rounded out his arsenal with a cutter that lived 86-88 mph. A pitch with clear shape off the slider, though still creates such rare break to the arm-side, nearly six inches specifically along with some carry.

Turning in his best start of the 2026 season, Van Kempen looks to be the arm complementing Ethan Norby in the front half of East Carolina’s weekend rotation. Van Kempen will likely make his next start for East Carolina at home this coming weekend against Penn.

