Vahn Lackey’s Historic Night Fuels Georgia Tech Win

ATLANTA, GA– Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey made history on Tuesday night when he became the first Georgia Tech baseball player to play all eight fielding positions in a single game. He very nearly hit for the cycle as well, falling a single short in the run-rule shortened 14-0 win over West Georgia.

The feat, which appears to be rarer than even a perfect game, had never been accomplished before in Tech’s 131-year history. At the MLB level, it’s only happened five times in history, most recently in 2017 when Andrew Romine did it for the Detroit Tigers.

At the D-I level of college baseball, only Florida State’s Buster Posey in 2008 and Texas’s Jake McKenzie in 2018 have accomplished this feat in recent memory.

The plan to play Vahn Lackey in eight positions started as a conversation on the Cape when head coach James Ramsey visited his players there over the summer.

The agreement was made ahead of Lackey’s departure for Team USA. And it was clear from the start that Ramsey wasn’t going to allow the future first-round pick to pitch.

“I said, ‘hey, man, like, I’ve already kind of had this in the works and been thinking about it,’” Ramsey explained. I said, ‘You’re going to play all eight.’ And he took a bite of food, and he has that big smile.

Then, he goes, ‘well, what about—’ and I cut him off. I said, ‘No, no, no, we ain’t doing the pitching, we’re doing eight, and you’ll be just fine doing that.’”

As the season approached, the details were figured out, and the preparation began. Not only would this display showcase Vahn Lackey, but it would also allow the team as a whole to highlight their versatility.

How Lackey Did It

1st inning: started at third base

2nd inning: moved to first base

3rd inning: moved to left field

4th inning: moved to right field for one out, then center field for two outs

5th inning: moved to shortstop

6th inning: moved to second base

7th inning: finished the game as catcher

In addition to Lackey playing eight different positions, Will Baker and Alex Hernandez each played three positions, while Drew Burress and Ryan Zuckerman each played in two different spots.

“It was electric,” Lackey said post-game, grinning ear to ear. “I mean, even before the game, from BP to taking infield.. That was so much fun. And the fact that everyone knew what I was doing today, it was like a Vahn Lackey day, so that was probably the best day ever.”

He added that it was even better than his birthday and was probably the best game of his collegiate career.

Lackey didn’t get much defensive work despite playing a myriad of different positions. He made a good catch on a throw from the pitcher following an attempted bunt, but other than that didn’t see much action.

In the 4th inning, he moved from right field to center field after the first out. The next ball in play was then lined to his previous position, which Drew Burress now occupied, and he made the catch. As to his experience over two innings in the outfield, Lackey described it as “peaceful.”

“I was definitely upset,” he said with a laugh. “I just wanted one put out in the outfield.

In the 5th inning at shortstop, a ground ball headed towards the hole between second and third looked like an opportunity for the utility man, but third baseman Ryan Zuckerman cut in front to field the ball and make the play.

Lackey said post-game that he probably wouldn’t have gotten to that ball and that it was good Zuckerman had made the play.

Lackey’s day overshadowed an outstanding performance by the pitching staff, which allowed just two hits and delivered their first shutout of the season. Freshman Charlie Willcox was particularly impressive, throwing two perfect innings and tossing 17 of 19 pitches for strikes.

At the plate, Vahn Lackey started his day with a walk. He followed that up with a triple to right field off the wall before doubling in his third plate appearance. It was just the 3rd inning, but Lackey was halfway to the cycle, and whispers began to spread among the press box and radio rooms.

When he smoked a no-doubt moonshot to left in the 5th inning, it appeared that a cycle was a pre-ordained fact if only the junior backstop could get to the plate again in a run-rule shortened game.

His Georgia Tech teammates obliged after Caleb Daniel hit a two-run blast in the 6th and final hitting frame, making it 13-0 Yellow Jackets. Advincula would add a sacrifice fly in the plate appearance before Lackey, making it 14-0 with one out.

The crowd went silent following an ovation as Lackey stepped into the box. The air was thick with anticipation as the first pitch came home and he swung, barreling a ground ball towards second base. Unfortunately, it was right at the second baseman, who fielded the ball and tossed it to the shortstop for the second out.

“That was really exactly what I was trying to do, to get in that four-hole for a single,” Lackey said. “And I was probably just a millisecond early, and it could have been a (24:44) hit, but whatever.”

The words “fun”, “joy”, and “freedom” were tossed around throughout the post-game press conference by both Ramsey and Lackey. Despite high expectations, this team has embraced the joy of playing college baseball and the fun of being part of a team.

“We always talk about making memories,” Ramsey said. “It’s the memories in the locker room.

It’s the postgame music. It’s spending time with each other yesterday on their off day. That’s what it’s all about.”

“This group has been through so much,” Ramsey said later. “And I think that’s why they’re enjoying every piece of this.”

Perhaps nobody has displayed the joy of playing at Georgia Tech over the last three years more than Vahn Lackey, whose infectious personality and trademark smile make him easy to root for. Part of what made this performance so special was the genuine enjoyment his teammates had for their catcher’s success.

This Georgia Tech team feels special, and not just because of the numbers their offense has put up. Led by the core of Lackey, Drew Burress, Carson Kerce, and Tate McKee, this special team bond has been growing for three years. It’s a group that has a special chemistry.

I just appreciate my teammates because a lot of people had to move around and stuff,” Lackey said. “And they just love to see me win– it just felt like my team was behind me every time.”

When the final strike was thrown, Lackey was where he belonged– behind the plate at catcher. He caught the ball and was mobbed by teammates as he went to greet the pitchers. He endured the hugs and back slaps before it turned into the routine handshake line, but tonight was no routine win.

It was a night when a star shone brightly and made Yellow Jacket history. It was a night just for Vahn Lackey.

