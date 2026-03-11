2026 SEC Baseball Preview: Power Rankings and Stats Ahead of Conference Play

The beginning of the college baseball season comes with fun, out-of-the-ordinary matchups, résumé-building opportunities and your fair share of beatdowns.

In the SEC, though, it’s all an appetizer for the main course: conference play. While we’ve long known that SEC play will begin on March 13, it still finds a way to sneak up on you.

It’s like sitting down at your favorite Mexican restaurant. You’re instantly greeted with chips and salsa — and lots of it. It’s easy to over-indulge and forget that you’ll soon have an entrée on the way. Then, you hear it.

The sizzle of those fajitas serves as a stern reminder that you’ve still got a long way to go in this meal. You aren’t sure if your stomach can handle it, but it’s time to lock in and give it your best shot.

The next 10 weeks will be a marathon and a sprint at the same time. There will be heavyweight matchups every weekend, jostling the emotions of fanbases for better or for worse. Wins and losses will start to carry much more weight from here on out.

So, everyone take a breath while you can. Let’s reset and take a look around the SEC before conference play begins this Friday.

Team Record RPI (Warren Nolan) Texas 15-0 7 Texas A&M 14-1 23 Ole Miss 15-2 8 Mississippi State 14-2 17 Oklahoma 14-2 38 Kentucky 14-2 70 Missouri 14-2 128 Auburn 13-2 9 Georgia 15-3 123 Florida 14-3 15 Alabama 14-3 39 Tennessee 12-4 31 Arkansas 12-4 75 South Carolina 12-5 35 LSU 12-5 137 Vanderbilt 10-7 225

Just Baseball Top 25 Teams

No. 2 — Texas

One of just two undefeated teams left in the nation, Texas has looked menacing on all fronts through four weekends. The lineup contains a mouthwatering mix of table-setters and sluggers, and it often provides perhaps the deepest pitching staff in the nation with cozy, low-leverage outings. The Longhorns are loaded and will now look to win their second SEC regular-season title in as many tries.

No. 3 — Mississippi State

It’s been a magnificent start to the Brian O’Connor era. Mississippi State’s losses have come against No. 1 UCLA and top-10 Southern Miss, both away from Starkville. The Bulldogs are getting major contributions from key returnees and transfers, forming a potent offense and funky pitching staff. They capped off a sweep of Lipscomb over the weekend with a 26-0 victory.

No. 5 — Auburn

The Tigers have played a quality non-conference schedule, going 5-2 against opposition from the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12. Auburn has kicked its offense into a new gear as of late and now has star second baseman Chris Rembert back in the mix. The starting pitching was a major question heading into the season, but that group has completely exceeded expectations. This is a dangerous group.

No. 6 — Georgia

Wes Johnson has the most versatile roster in the conference. Georgia can roll out a different lineup every day, and it will never sacrifice power or fundamentals. The top-ranked Transfer Portal class has looked the part thus far at the plate and on the mound. The schedule has been weak, so now we’ll see what this team is really made of moving forward.

No. 11 — Oklahoma

Easily the most surprising team in the conference thus far, Oklahoma has leaned on exquisite frontline pitching and finding ways to get on base. The Sooners draw walks and swipe bags very well. They took the sport by storm on opening weekend with a loud 3-0 weekend in Arlington. Their stock has remained on the up as SEC play gets ready to roll.

No. 14 — LSU

Things have taken a worrisome turn in Baton Rouge as LSU has now lost four of its last five and just dropped two of three to Sacramento State over the weekend. It’s the first time the Tigers have dropped a non-con series at home since 2021. They haven’t looked competitive in some of these defeats, showing an inability to claw back when the game gets into the later innings. The roster remains staunch and it would be foolish to doubt Jay Johnson and Co., but this does not look a team that entered the season with a No. 2 ranking.

No. 17 — Arkansas

The Razorbacks’ 12-4 record doesn’t feel particularly strong as they’ve now dropped games to Arkansas State, UT Arlington and Stetson. Strikeouts have been an issue for this lineup and many of the transfers haven’t popped the way most expected. Still, the pitching staff has myriad power arms and will keep Arkansas in just about every game. It feels like the Hogs’ best baseball is yet to come.

No. 18 — Texas A&M

Now rid of the gray cloud that cascaded over Texas A&M’s woeful 2025 season, the Aggies have benefitted from being somewhat under the radar through the first four weekends and they look to be in a much better spot in 2026. Freshmen contributions have made up for the lack of Chris Hacopian at the top of the order. A&M’s starting pitching has been better than expected, too.

No. 21 — Tennessee

A series loss to Kent State quickly soured the feel-good vibes around the beginning of the Josh Elander era in Knoxville and some woes at the plate have Rocky Top questioning the ceiling of this Tennessee roster. Wright State defeated the Vols 6-0 on Sunday. The weekend rotation and marquee bats have done their job, but the secondary pieces will have to ramp things up moving forward.

No. 24 — Florida

After going on the road and beating rival Miami twice, it looked like Florida was trending in the right direction. Two losses — nearly three — to High Point later, and the Gators are now on the back foot with SEC play on deck. UF was outplayed by the Panthers over the weekend, point-blank. Making sense of this roster that’s filled with blue-chip talent hasn’t gotten any easier.

No. 25 — Kentucky

In and out of the rankings early on, Kentucky hasn’t dominated its lackluster opposition, but it has a 14-2 record and now also has superstar sophomore shortstop Tyler Bell back in the lineup. The Bat Cats are not going to out-muscle opponents in the SEC, but as they’ve usually done under Nick Mingione, they’ll do the little things right and cause havoc when the opportunity arises.

Leaders (Batting)

STAT TEAM player (MIN 40 AT-BATS) Batting Average 1. Mississippi State: .356

2. Georgia: .353

3. Texas A&M: .340

4. Texas: .337

5. Missouri: .335 1. Tyler Macon (MIZ): .492

2. Brandon McCraine (AUB): .477

3. Bristol Carter (AUB): .432

4. Bryce Chance (MSU): .429

5. Caden Sorrell (A&M): .423 On-Base Percentage 1. Georgia: .487

2. Texas A&M: .470

3. Missouri: .468

4. Mississippi State: .465

5. Oklahoma: .454 1. Brendan Lawson (UF): .584

2. Tyler Macon (MIZ): .582

3. Brandon McCraine (AUB): .579

4. Trey Gambill (OU): .556

5. Tre Phelps (UGA): .552 Slugging Percentage 1. Georgia: .731

2. Vanderbilt: .617

3. Mississippi State: .601

4. Texas A&M: .600

5. Texas: .583 1. Daniel Jackson (UGA): 1.056

2. Brendan Lawson (UF): .982

3. Caden Sorrell (A&M): .923

4. Logan Sutter (USC): .919

5. Henry Allen (UGA): .906 Hits 1. Georgia: 205

2. Mississippi State: 191

3. Florida: 177

4. Missouri: 174

5. Vanderbilt: 169 1. Tyler Macon (MIZ): 30

T2. Brown (LSU), Jackson (UGA): 29

4. Kyle Jones (UF): 27

T5. Phelps (UGA), Bissetta (OM), Reese (MSU): 26 Home Runs 1. Georgia: 61

2. Vanderbilt: 42

3. Ole Miss: 35

4. Texas A&M: 29

T5. Mississippi State, LSU: 27 1. Daniel Jackson (UGA): 14

2. Judd Utermark (OM): 10

3. Braden Holcomb (VU): 9

T4. Branch (UGA), Lawson (UF), Lebron (ALA), Brown (LSU), Sorrell (A&M), Phelps (UGA): 8 RBI 1. Georgia: 199

2. Missouri: 162

3. Mississippi State: 158

4. Oklahoma: 143

5. Ole Miss: 137 1. Daniel Jackson (UGA): 33

2. Braden Holcomb (VU): 29

3. Caden Sorrell (A&M): 28

4. Jase Woita (MIZ): 27

T5. Brown (LSU), Allen (UGA): 26 Walks 1. Oklahoma: 117

2. Georgia: 113

3. Ole Miss: 111

4. Alabama: 108

5. LSU: 101 1. Dom Decker (OM): 23

T2. Waite (VU), Helfrick (ARK): 18

4. Logan Johnstone (VU): 17

5. Brendan Lawson (UF): 16 Strikeouts 1. Missouri: 87

2. Texas: 93

3. Auburn: 100

4. Texas A&M: 104

T5. Kentucky, Tennessee: 105 1. Bryce Chance (MSU): 2

T2. Benson (MIZ), Duer (A&M), Milam (LSU), Maisonet (MIZ): 3

Stat Leaders (Pitching)

STAT TEAM player (min 15 ip) ERA 1. Texas: 2.30

2. Arkansas: 2.53

3. Auburn: 2.61

4. Ole Miss: 2.71

5. Texas A&M: 3.05 1. Aidan King (UF): 0.00

2. LJ Mercurius (OU): 0.39

3. Cade Townsend (OM): 0.48

4. Brandon Stone (USC): 1.00

5. Colin Fisher (ARK): 1.17 Opposing Batting Average 1. Texas: .183

2. Arkansas: .191

3. Oklahoma: .196

4. Missouri: .197

5. Tennessee: .200 1. Josh McDevitt (MIZ): .117

2. LJ Mercurius (OU): .118

T3. Riojas (TEX), Sims (A&M): .143

5. Cade Townsend (OM): .152 WHIP 1. Arkansas: 0.96

2. Texas A&M: 1.01

T3. Texas, Auburn: 1.02

5. Tennessee: 1.04 1. Jake Marciano (AUB): 0.59

T2. Riojas (TEX), Mercurius (OU): 0.64

4. Duke Stone (MSU): 0.68

5. Colin Fisher (ARK): 0.70 Strikeouts T1. Ole Miss, LSU: 213

3. Georgia: 199

4. Tennessee: 187

5. Mississippi State: 186 1. Ruger Riojas (TEX): 42

2. Jake Marciano (AUB): 35

T3. Mercurius (OU), Peterson (UF), Dietz (ARK): 34 Walks 1. Texas A&M: 21

2. Auburn: 30

3. Arkansas: 37

4. Tennessee: 45

5. Texas: 46 1. Jake Marciano (AUB): 1

T2. Sdao (A&M), Stone (MSU), Petrovic (AUB), King (UF): 2 Innings T1. South Carolina, Florida: 148

3. Georgia: 147

4. Ole Miss: 146

5. Alabama: 144.1 1. Shane Sdao (A&M): 25.1

2. Cooper Moore (LSU): 24

T3. Kuhns (TEN), Mercurius (OU), Volantis (TEX): 23.1

10 Player of the Year Contenders

Position Name School Notable Stats OF Jake Brown LSU .408/.475/.817, 5 2B, 8 HR, 26 RBI, 4 SB C Daniel Jackson Georgia .408/.488/1.056, 2 2B, 1 3B, 14 HR, 33 RBI, 10 SB 3B Brodie Johnston Vanderbilt .397/.478/.862, 6 2B, 7 HR, 15 RBI 2B Camden Kozeal Arkansas .390/.471/.814, 5 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 22 RBI SS Brendan Lawson Florida .418/.584/.982, 3 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 16 BB SS Justin Lebron Alabama .302/.458/.730, 3 2B, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 14 BB, 16 SB UTL Tyler Macon Missouri .492/.582/.672, 30 H, 7 2B, 2 3B, 24 RBI, 6 SB 3B Ace Reese Mississippi State .406/.473/.750, 26 H, 10 2B, 4 HR, 21 RBI OF Aiden Robbins Texas .390/.456/.797, 4 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 23 RBI, 4 SB OF Caden Sorrell Texas A&M .423/.492/.923, 2 2B, 8 HR, 28 RBI

10 Pitcher of the Year Contenders

Position Name School Notable Stats LHP Colin Fisher Arkansas 23 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 30 K RHP Jaxon Jelkin Kentucky 21.1 IP, 6 ER, 4 BB, 26 K RHP Aidan King Florida 17.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 BB, 17 K RHP Landon Mack Tennessee 22.2 IP, 6 ER, 9 BB, 30 K LHP Jake Marciano Auburn 22 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 35 K RHP Ryan McPherson Mississippi State 23 IP, 5 ER, 5 BB, 28 K RHP LJ Mercurius Oklahoma 23.1 IP, 1 ER, 6 BB, 34 K RHP Ruger Riojas Texas 22 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 42 K RHP William Schmidt LSU 22 IP, 6 ER, 4 BB, 33 K RHP Cade Townsend Ole Miss 18.2 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 32 K

10 Freshman of the Year Contenders

Position Name School Notable Stats LHP Cam Appenzeller Tennessee 13 IP, 4 ER, 3 BB, 16 K OF Mason Braun LSU .275/.396/.375, 11 H, 1 HR, 7 RBI INF Will Craddock South Carolina .415/.528/.683, 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBI OF Cole Johnson Georgia .410/.465/.564, 6 2B, 7 RBI INF Brandon McCraine Auburn .477/.579/.568, 21 H, 5 RBI, 5 SB OF Anthony Pack Jr. Texas .333/.467/.542, 4 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI, 10 BB, 6 SB 3B Nico Partida Texas A&M .373/.500/.667, 3 2B, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 12 BB LHP Cord Rager Oklahoma 18 IP, 7 ER, 6 BB, 22 K OF Cash Strayer Florida .298/.388/.491, 3 2B, 1 3B, 9 RBI RHP Myles Upchurch Alabama 18.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 BB, 31 K

SEC Play Opening Weekend Matchups

Mississippi State at Arkansas

The marquee series of SEC opening weekend, Brian O’Connor gets his official introduction to SEC play in what should be a raucous Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas has looked hit-or-miss since its 2-1 weekend in Arlington to open the season, while Mississippi State recently went toe-to-toe with the consensus No. 1 team in the nation. There won’t be any shortage of quality pitching in this matchup.

Texas A&M at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has earned its ranking thanks to a slew of quality non-conference wins, but how will it fare in SEC action? Texas A&M’s lone loss came to No. 1 UCLA, and despite some key injuries, the Aggies seem to be clicking on offense. These are two weekend rotations that have exceeded expectations to date. A&M has more star power, while both teams are great defensively. Measuring-stick weekend for both squads.

LSU at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt went 0-3 in Las Vegas two weekends ago and just dropped a game to North Dakota State. LSU has lost four of five and now has a home series loss to Sacramento State. Momentum is not on either side here. Both teams have looked hot and cold with the bats, though Vandy is surprisingly the team with the power edge. Perhaps some time away from Baton Rouge is what this LSU squad needs, but winning in Nashville is never easy. The Commodores could vault back into the top 25 with a big statement weekend.

Tennessee at Georgia

Once again, Georgia looks like an offensive juggernaut. All but one of its 18 games have come at home and we know how the ball likes to fly at Foley Field. UGA hasn’t played stiff competition, but it has shown improvement on the mound and it leans on a deep, versatile pool of talent in the field. Tennessee has struggled offensively, but its collection of arms will easily be the best that the Bulldogs have seen to this point. The Vols can ease some tension this weekend, but it won’t be easy.

Ole Miss at Texas

Texas looks like a juggernaut, and though it hasn’t played a superbly challenging schedule, neither has Ole Miss. The Rebels have done well thus far, though they’ve been a tad reliant on the long ball and have yet to see consistency from ace left-hander Hunter Elliott. Texas’s pitching staff is absurdly deep, overpowering and will be a real challenge for the Ole Miss bats. Another squad on the verge of a top 25 ranking, the Rebels could really turn some heads with a good showing on The Forty Acres. The Longhorns will hope to enter the weekend undefeated and continue their push for a No. 1 ranking.

Alabama at Kentucky

Perhaps the most even matchup of opening weekend, Alabama and Kentucky both carry some question marks in the box and on the bump. The Crimson Tide have not gotten consistent production from those not named Justin Lebron. The bottom of the Wildcats’ order is a question mark and its starting rotation just had its worst weekend of the season vs. The Citadel. Still, these are two teams in that top 20-30 range nationally and both have an abundance of athleticism. Measuring-stick weekend.

Auburn at Missouri

Don’t look now, but Missouri has won 12 games in a row and looks to have a much more capable squad than it did in 2025. The Tigers should win more than three conference games this season and could play its usual role of pest when other teams come to Columbia. Top-five Auburn makes the trek to Taylor Stadium with a deep and athletic lineup, alongside what’s been the most surprising pitching staff in the SEC. Those Tigers certainly have the edge on paper, but this will also be their first time playing true road games in 2026.

South Carolina at Florida

The knee-jerk reaction suggests that this should be a bounce-back weekend for Florida after nearly getting swept by High Point, but if the Panthers can out-class the Gators, then there’s no reason why South Carolina can’t do the same. Things have been disappointing in Columbia, but opportunities to turn things around will be at the Gamecocks’ feet every weekend from here on out. Florida needs to stop the bleeding and this is a great opportunity to do just that.

