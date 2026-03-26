2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 6

Conference play is heating up across the country as teams fight for positioning in the national ranks and conference ranks. Viewers got a full weekend of electric action from rubber matches, two no-hitters (Alabama and La Salle), flare ups, and more.

Most notably, Tyler Fay of Alabama threw a no-hitter, Texas State swept Louisiana Lafayette by belting eight home runs in Sunday’s game, Coastal Carolina is back on track with a 6-0 start in Sun Belt play, and plenty more.

Let’s dive into the biggest risers, the biggest sliders, and other noteworthy storylines from the sixth week of the 2026 college baseball season.

Biggest Risers

Ole Miss has been on the outside looking in all season long, but with a series win over Kentucky, they have solidified their spot. While the Rebels have been somewhat inconsistent through the season, they have a chance to prove it next week in Baton Rouge against a desperate LSU club.

Notre Dame has quietly been plugging away after a sweep of Clemson this weekend, joining the top 25 behind ace Jack Radel and his 2.06 ERA to start the year. The Irish will play host to a top-15 North Carolina team next week and could cement their spot in the rankings.

Alabama has been in and out of the rankings all season, but with a convincing sweep over the Florida Gators, find their way back to .500 in SEC play and into our rankings. Thanks to a Tyler Fay no-hitter, and fireworks in game three to cap off the series sweep, the Tide look to show some consistency heading into rivalry weekend with #5 Auburn.

Biggest Sliders

Florida has been a rollercoaster all season long, with what seems like very good baseball followed by, well, bad baseball. The Gators fell to the Tide this weekend getting outscored 28-11 in the series.

Louisiana Lafayette had their taste of the rankings heading into San Marcos, where Texas State walked away with a sweep of the Cajuns, emphatically. An offensive onslaught against the ULL staff led the way for the Bobcats, while the Cajuns struggled to get much rolling at the plate.

With a heavy middle section of the Sun Belt, nobody is out of contention.

Wake Forest drops out completely after losing their second consecutive ACC series, albeit to two top-10 teams, but they find themselves 2-6 over their last eight games. The Deacs will need to right the ship this week against Cal, but without any high-profile wins on the resume, it will be a tough climb back in.

Others Receiving Votes

Week six may have featured the most teams receiving votes and not getting in, so let’s give some love to those who just missed out this week.

Missouri State received a good chunk of votes this week. Coined by myself, ‘America’s Team,’ with my prediction that they would be the team nobody saw coming this season to make a postseason run, Missouri State is on the cusp of the top 25.

The only blemish on the resume thus far is being swept in Oxford by Ole Miss, hardly a blemish. The Bears find themselves 5-1 in conference play heading into a weekend against DBU, which could solidify their spot.

Central Florida is another Big 12 team fighting their way in after a convincing series win over TCU, only dropping Sunday’s bout. The Knights’ explosive offense have propelled them to a 5-1 start in Big 12 play, and they have a legit chance to take the conference in a year where it feels like anybody could.

South Florida received votes with their 20-4 start to the season, and a big-time series win over UCF. The Bulls are looking like a very dangerous AAC team.

It was another successful weekend for Nebraska, as they’re off to a 5-1 start in Big 10 play after taking down Michigan in a series. The Cornhuskers have a huge week with a midweek with Kansas State and a series against a sneaky Indiana team who’s riding high after a series win against Minnesota.

Other Key Storylines

The probability of a no-hitter is slim, but Tyler Fay defied the odds this weekend by notching one, the first since 1942 for the Tide.

La Salle secured their first A10 series win since 2021 with the revitalizing of the program, and got a combined no-hitter to add to the storyline.

The Sun Belt currently features six teams at 3-3 in conference play, including #13 Southern Miss. With Coastal Carolina and Marshall in the top two spots, they’ll face off this weekend in what appears to be a conference that goes five-plus teams deep. It’s a race you’ll want to keep an eye on moving forward.

The post 2026 College Baseball Top 25 Rankings Update: Week 6 appeared first on Just Baseball.