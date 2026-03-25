2026 MLB Draft Stock Talk: Tyler Fay’s No-Hitter and Week 6 Standouts

Another week has wrapped up in college baseball as conference play hits full stride, delivering standout performances, intense matchups, and plenty of excitement.

In this week’s Stock Talk, we highlight eight draft-eligible players who shined over the weekend and boosted their stock as the 2026 MLB Draft inches closer.

Let’s dive in.

Tyler Fay | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 9 0 0 2 13 132 63.64

When Alabama desperately needed a spark, Tyler Fay delivered, throwing a 132-pitch no-hitter, the program’s first independent accomplishment since 1942.

Diving into his performance, Fay blended each of his five offerings from start to finish, keeping Florida’s lineup off balance and out of rhythm. Starting off with the four-seam, a low-90s offering that got up to nearly 2,700 RPM and 70% strikes, living low in the zone while working east/west to hitters.

The pitch of the night was a 79-82 mph slider, averaging roughly 16 inches of sweep and generating an absurd 63% whiff rate. Used more frequently against right-handers, it serves as a premier weapon for him when he’s ahead in the count or working with two strikes.

Fay also mixed in three additional weapons against Florida. First, a low-80s changeup with natural depth and dive that produced a whiff rate north of 70%. Next, a cutter living 86-89 mph that he has plus feel for, featuring firm traits with subtle lift through the zone. Lastly, a mid-90s sinker (up to 97 mph) that plays off his four-seam, used more often against righties.

After being swept on opening weekend of SEC play, Alabama bounced back with a sweep of Florida thanks to Tyler’s unbelievable performance that set the tone for the weekend. Fay will likely make his next start for Alabama back at home this coming Friday against Auburn.

Sawyer Strosnider | OF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 16 6 5 0 .375 .412

Sawyer has been a steady presence at the plate all season but did numbers this past week, slashing .375 with 11 RBIs and four home runs.

Over four games this past week, he drew mostly right-handers and made them pay. Strosnider put 14 balls in play, averaging a 95.0 mph exit velocity with a 64.3% hard-hit rate.

He consistently lifted the baseball as well, evident by a fly-ball rate north of 70%. He’s seeing velocity exceptionally well right now, handling fastballs on both sides of the plate with ease.

While it’s been an up-and-down season for the Horned Frogs, Sawyer has been a constant. Now leading the team in multiple categories, including a 1.181 OPS and 23 walks, he’s firmly in the conversation as a Big 12 Player of the Year candidate.

Sawyer will be back in action for TCU on the road this coming Tuesday against Dallas Baptist.

Ethan Lay | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 8 1 0 0 11 83 71.08

Molding himself into one of the best mid-major starters across college baseball, Ethan Lay turned in eight shutout frames on Thursday against Winthrop.

Working a five-pitch repertoire, Lay had everything working. His best pitch of the evening was his upper-80s slider. It’s such a unique and fascinating offering, averaging five inches of arm-side movement, producing a whiff rate north of 50% while thrown for 75% strikes.

Ethan attacked hitters with two fastball variations as well. He primarily leaned on a four-seam fastball sitting 90-92 mph and touching 93, a firm pitch with strong spin that produced over 17 inches of ride through the zone.

He complemented the four-seam with a sinker at a similar velocity, creating distinct shape off the four-seam while generating a 45% whiff rate while throwing for nearly 80% strikes.

Lay also mixed in two additional offspeed pitches. First, an upper-80s, low-spin changeup he can attack both lefties and righties with. Also, a high-spin, upper-70s curveball (up to 81 mph) with true 12–6 action, used primarily against left-handed batters, that creates fantastic vertical separation off the fastball(s).

Now up to six starts in 2026, he’s got an astounding 14.0 K-BB ratio through 35 innings pitched. Tyler will likely make his next start for Sacramento State on the road this coming weekend against Creighton.

Caden Sorrell | OF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 16 7 5 3 .438 .526

Riding a six-game hitting streak, Sorrell capped off a strong week at the plate with five extra-base hits against quality opponents in both Texas State and Georgia.

Across 13 balls in play, Caden averaged just under 94 mph in exit speed and a hard-hit rate north of 50%, maxing out at 112 mph for the week. He’s also continuing to handle right-handed pitching well, averaging a 95.5 exit velocity with a 16% whiff rate across 10 batted balls, with most of his damage coming on pitches down in the zone.

Against lefties, Sorrell is showing more consistent lift as the season progresses. What makes that even more notable is the caliber of overall velocity he’s facing, with the average fastball he saw this past week sitting above 93 mph, the hardest velocity of the six weeks played.

Pair that offensive production with his defensive tools, and he checks a lot of boxes in the outfield. It’s a strong blend of athleticism, instincts, and arm strength that plays in center field and even if not, right field.

Caden will be back in action for Texas A&M at home this coming Tuesday against Houston Christian.

Carson Jasa | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 6 6 0 1 8 90 63.33

Talk about a clinic, Carson Jasa turns in his best start of 2026 by tossing six shutout innings in Ann Arbor this past Saturday.

The six-foot-seven righthander has the utmost talent to spin and manipulate the baseball on the bump. His 94-97 mph fastball is empowering, averaging 2,500 RPM with over 17 inches of ride that gets whiffs aplenty when located up in the zone.

Jasa’s top offspeed pitch is his slider, without question. Sitting 84–87 mph (touching 88), it averaged over six inches of sweep with more than 2,700 RPM, while being thrown for nearly 70% strikes.

He also mixes in two additional secondaries. Most notably, a two-plane curveball that gets up to the upper-70s as well as 2,900 RPM. Rounding out the arsenal is a low-80s changeup, primarily used against left-handers, featuring low spin and late fade off the four-seam to generate its share of whiffs.

Serving as a pillar in Nebraska’s starting rotation, Jasa brings arguably some of the most electric stuff in the Big Ten. As we stand in the 2026 season, he’s up to nearly 30 innings with 45 punchouts and a .215 BAA.

Jasa is expected to make his next start for Nebraska at home this weekend against Indiana.

Myles Bailey | 1B

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 12 6 6 5 .500 .667

It doesn’t get much better than the weekend Myles Bailey put together, hitting .500 with four home runs and 10 RBIs while leading Florida State to a series win over NC State.

Myles mashed just about everything that crossed his bat path, averaging over 98 mph in exit velocity with a 67% hard-hit rate across nine balls in play.

Two of his four home runs came in Saturday’s matchup, and neither came cheap. The first was an absolute missile, 116.7 mph off the bat (his max exit speed of the week) and traveling 447 feet. His second wasn’t half bad either, launched 428 feet at 110 mph off the barrel.

Across all four homers, Bailey totaled a combined 1,616 feet of distance. It’s a premier power trait that stands out not just for the 2026 MLB Draft, but across college baseball in recent memory.

Myles will be back in action for Florida State on the road this coming Tuesday against Florida.

Jack Radel | RHP

IP H ER BB SO NP STRIKE % 9 4 0 0 8 117 75.21

This is becoming a biweekly thing with Jack Radel, his third time on the Stock Talk Sheet, and for good reason. This time, he tossed a complete game shutout on Friday against Clemson.

Radel filled up the zone with all four offerings as each was clicking throughout. Kicking the arsenal off with the four-seam, sitting 93-96 mph (up to 97) with immense ride through the zone and averaging over seven feet of extension.

As usual, Jack mixed in his three additional offerings. First, a low-80s slider with short action, generating over a 50% whiff rate while being thrown for nearly 80% strikes.

Next, a cutter at 89–92 mph, producing over eight inches of lift and serving as a weapon against both lefties and righties.

Lastly, an upper-80s changeup (that touches 90 mph) creating distinct plane off the heater, giving left-handed batters fits while also generating a 50% whiff rate.

It’s absolutely fair to say few, if any, have elevated their draft stock in the ACC more than Radel, who now appears to be in the mix for a top 50 selection come July. Radel is expected to make his next start for Notre Dame back at home this weekend against North Carolina.

Peyton Bonds | OF

G AB H XBH BB AVG OBP 4 16 6 5 2 .375 .474

Closing out this week’s edition is Peyton Bonds of Rutgers, coming off a monster stretch that featured five extra-base hits and nine RBI.

Across four games, Bonds did damage on nearly every pitch he swung at, posting an average exit velocity north of 100 mph and a 73.3% hard-hit rate, an unreal output. He topped out at a record-breaking 120.7 mph on a double this past weekend against Illinois, marking the hardest-hit ball on a TrackMan radar in recent memory.

He didn’t stop there; Peyton also barreled a ball at 115.7 mph and added two more at 114 mph, resulting in a double and a single. Both of his home runs were no cheap shots either, leaving the bat at 110 mph (405 feet) and 106 mph (427 feet).

While many may initially recognize him as Barry Bonds’ nephew, Peyton is clearly carving out his own identity as a legit collegiate prospect based on his production single-handedly.

It’s an exciting profile, as Peyton is now hitting .396 with a 9-for-10 mark on stolen bases, well on pace to push toward 30 extra-base hits with 20+ steals by season’s end. Bonds will be back in action at home for Rutgers this Tuesday against Delaware.

The post College Baseball Stock Talk: Standouts From Week 6 appeared first on Just Baseball.