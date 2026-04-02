Top of the Rotation: College Baseball Week 8 Pitching Matchups & Top Series Previews

Nebraska enters the poll at 22-6 overall with an 8-1 Big Ten record, having lost just one game since March 1. Boston College is the feel-good story of the ACC after sweeping Virginia and drawing its second-highest home attendance in program history.

Alabama swept its second straight SEC weekend, continuing a remarkable turnaround from an 0-3 conference start. On the flip side, NC State dropped to 3-6 in the ACC after getting swept by Georgia Tech, and Kentucky stumbled again in a loss to LSU that Just Baseball called potentially the defining turning-point series of the Tigers season.

Last Week in Review: Texas Sweeps, WVU Survives, LSU Stirs

Texas Sweeps Oklahoma – 14-0, Then Two Walk-Off Extra-Inning Wins

No. 2 Texas opened Thursday with a 14-0 run-rule demolition of No. 8 Oklahoma in seven innings. Casey Borba drove in six runs.

Starter Ruger Riojas was untouchable against Oklahoma ace LJ Mercurius, who gave up seven runs on ten hits before exiting early. Friday and Saturday were completely different stories… both went to extra innings with Texas trailing or tied late, and the Longhorns finding a way both nights.

Transfer outfielder Ashton Larson delivered a pinch-hit walk-off RBI single in the tenth on Friday. Saturday, Borba came through again with bases loaded in the tenth to complete the sweep.

Texas is now 23-4 overall and 7-2 in SEC play. Oklahoma drops to 4-5 in the conference. Thomas Burns continues to live dangerously as closer, but this Longhorn team keeps winning the close ones regardless. That is the calling card of a program built for June.

WVU Takes Series at Arizona State 2-1: Smith Grand Slam is Play of the Week

Friday in Tempe, Landon Hairston put on a clinic. Two home runs, eight RBIs, a grand slam that tied an Arizona State program record, all in a 14-4 run-rule win. Hairston leads the Big 12 in home runs and it was not a fair fight.

WVU responded the right way. Saturday, Maxx Yehl delivered his fourth straight quality start (7 IP, 3 ER) and a six-run second inning built a lead the Mountaineers never surrendered, winning 13-7.

Sunday on ESPN2 was a pitching duel. Arizona State led 1-0 through five frames thanks to another Landon Hariston solo home run.

Then Sean Smith stepped in with the bases loaded and launched a 408-foot grand slam to right-center field to flip the game entirely. WVU added insurance in the seventh and eighth to win 9-5 and take the series. The Mountaineers are 19-5 overall and 7-2 in the Big 12 and have not lost a conference series all year.

Alabama Sweeps Auburn: Second Straight SEC Weekend Sweep

Alabama swept Auburn for its second straight SEC sweep, continuing one of the sport’s hottest current runs. After Tyler Fay’s no-hitter against Florida ignited the Tide in Week 6, Rob Vaughn’s club has not slowed down.

Alabama opened conference play 0-3. They are now one of the most dangerous teams in the SEC East and a program nobody wants to see on a regional bracket.

Around the Horn: LSU Wins, NC State Swept, Nebraska Enters

LSU took a home series over Kentucky. Potentially the defining turning-point win of the Tigers’ season. Two straight conference series wins after a 2-4 start do not erase the hole, but they change the conversation.

NC State fell to 3-6 in the ACC after getting swept by Georgia Tech. Nebraska enters the Just Baseball Top 25 at 22-6 with an 8-1 Big Ten record. The Huskers have lost one game since March 1 and are the most underrated team in the country.

This Week’s Slate: April 2 – 5

Eight weeks in. Conference races are taking shape. Postseason bubbles are forming. The games this weekend carry real weight.

The Featured Matchup: USC vs. UCLA

Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5 | Jackie Robinson Stadium, Los Angeles | Big Ten Network

This is the one. The first Big Ten conference series between these programs played in Westwood.

No. 1 UCLA has been the best team in college baseball all season, undefeated against ranked opponents, with a 16-game winning streak, and a roster anchored by shortstop Roch Cholowsky and a pitching staff with one of the best ERAs in the country. The Bruins make opponents beat them. Very few have.

USC is not your typical crosstown rival right now. The Trojans have been one of the sport’s great stories in 2026, built around a rotation of Mason Edwards and Grant Govel that ranks among the national leaders in ERA.

Edwards went over 24 consecutive scoreless innings earlier this season. This is not a game where the underdog shows up hoping for a miracle. USC is good enough to win this series. The question is, can their offense put up enough to match the Bruins’ potent lineup?

The Friday opener is everything. If Edwards commands his fastball and lands his breaking ball early in counts, he can slow this Bruin lineup down.

UCLA is relentless and patient if he falls behind hitters, Cholowsky and company will make him pay. For UCLA, this series is about maintaining national supremacy against genuine competition. Do not be surprised if this goes to a Sunday Game 3 decider.

SEC Road Test: No. 6 Georgia at Mississippi State

Thursday, April 2 – Saturday, April 4 | Dudy Noble Field, Starkville | SEC Network+

Georgia is loaded. Daniel Jackson leads the nation in home runs. The rotation has been among the best in the SEC. But the Diamond Dawgs have not been to Dudy Noble Field yet.

Starkville is one of the most difficult road environments in the conference. Mississippi State at home on Easter weekend in a Thursday-Saturday slate is a completely different challenge than anything Georgia has faced this year.

For Georgia, a road series win in Starkville is a genuine resume-builder — the kind of result that follows you on your regional seed profile in May.

Jackson vs. whatever Mississippi State throws Thursday is the at-bat of the weekend. Watch how the Diamond Dawgs handle the Dudy Noble atmosphere from the very first pitch.

Keep Rolling: UCF at No. 17 West Virginia

Friday, April 3 – Saturday, April 4 | Morgantown, W.Va. | ESPN+

Fresh off winning a nationally televised series in Tempe, WVU comes home to host UCF. The Mountaineers are chasing a perfect conference series record and building toward the Big 12 title.

The real subplot is pitching usage after a physically demanding road trip. How Steve Sabins manages his rotation this week matters as much as the results.

UCF will compete. But Sean Smith, Gavin Kelly, and Tyrus Hall are too much for most teams at Kendrick Family Ballpark. Expect a series win.

SEC Bounce-Back Series: Arkansas at Auburn

Thursday, April 2 – Saturday, April 4 | Auburn, Ala. | SEC Network+

Two teams with something to prove. Auburn dropped its first home series of the season to Texas and followed that by being swept by Alabama. The 12-game winning streak was snapped, and the rotation was questioned for the first time.

The Tigers need to reestablish themselves at Plainsman Park. Arkansas has been capable and frustrating in equal measure all year: a reliable Friday arm, a streaky offense. Watch Auburn’s Game 1 starter closely. How that arm responds after last weekend’s 5-0 shutout by Texas tells you everything about where this team’s head is at.

ACC Matchup: Florida State at Virginia

Friday, April 3 – Sunday, April 5 | Charlottesville, Va. | ACC Network Extra

Virginia dropped a road series to Boston College and needs to answer at home. Florida State arrives with more confidence, genuine pitching depth, and a point to prove in a conference that still underestimates the Seminoles’ ceiling.

If Virginia’s Friday arm sets the tone early, this series is live. If FSU dominates Game 1, it could get away quickly.

The Numbers That Matter This Week

64 – Strikeouts by Mason Edwards in 36 innings this season.

A 0.25 ERA that is the best mark among Division I starters. USC’s junior left-hander now gets the ball Friday night at Jackie Robinson Stadium against the No. 1 team in the country. To put his season in context: Edwards has struck out more batters than he has allowed baserunners.

If you watch one college baseball game this weekend, it’s this one.

2.64 – USC’s nation-leading team ERA.

The Trojans have led the nation in team ERA for weeks now. While they’ve recently shown at times they are human, the staff has been dominant like no other. Will they be enough to contain this loaded UCLA lineup that is 14th in the nation in OPS?

The Bruins also rank 10th in ERA at 3.27, so this will be a battle of the rotations as well.

16 – Home runs for Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson — the most in the SEC.

He also has a grand slam in each of his last two series, including a walk-off against South Carolina on Friday and a bases-clearing shot that’s become his calling card. Jackson is a five-tool catcher who leads the nation’s best offensive position player class — and he’s about to walk into the loudest environment in the SEC. Dudy Noble Field on Easter weekend with Mississippi State playing for positioning. This is the at-bat of the season every time he steps to the plate.

44 – Hits for Arizona State’s Landon Hairston this season. Second-most in the country.

He’s also hitting .458 with a .917 slugging percentage and 11 home runs. Last weekend, he put up two home runs, including a grand slam and eight RBIs, against West Virginia. The same team, UCF, now goes on the road to face in Morgantown. If you’re trying to gauge what the Mountaineers’ pitching is up against in the Big 12 this year, Hairston’s line is your best reference point. UCF is just as dangerous.

12 – Strikeouts in Florida State ace Wes Mendes’ last start against Duke. He’s been doing that all year. Filling the zone, missing bats, and carrying a Seminoles staff that can put you away on any given Friday. Virginia just absorbed a 17-0 loss and series loss to Boston College and is desperate to answer at home.

Now Mendes shows up in Charlottesville. If he has his stuff, this series could get away from Virginia in a hurry. And if Virginia’s offense can’t solve him in Game 1, it’s going to be a very long weekend for the Cavaliers.Column Notes

Top of the Rotation rankings reflect the Just Baseball Top 25 Ranking following Week 7 play. Next edition: April 9.

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