USC Stuns No. 5 North Carolina Behind Bullpen Effort

After making their first Super Regional appearance since 2005, the USC Trojans entered their matchup against North Carolina with high expectations.

USC earned its spot by winning the College Station Regional out of the elimination bracket following an opening-game loss to Texas State. Facing the No. 5 overall seed, the Trojans had plenty to prove.

USC ace Mason Edwards took the mound looking to set the tone but endured a difficult outing.

There were moments of encouragement early, particularly in the first inning when Edwards worked out of a bases-loaded jam and escaped without allowing a run. USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz viewed the sequence as one of the game's pivotal moments.

"It was a big moment," Stankiewicz said. "He's done that now a couple times where he's had bases loaded, he's struck out the side to get out of it. That was huge."

However, that sequence ultimately foreshadowed the challenges that would follow.

Control issues have surfaced at times for Edwards throughout the season, but they had rarely affected a start to this extent. Despite leading the nation in strikeouts, Edwards struggled to establish the strike zone, making it difficult for him to settle into a rhythm.

Ultimately, it was one of his shortest outings of the season. Edwards pitched three innings, allowing four hits and four runs, three earned, while walking four and striking out five. He threw 77 pitches, 44 of them for strikes. It was one of his roughest performances of the year, particularly because he struggled to consistently put hitters away.

Bases loaded, no outs? No problem for Mason Edwards. ESPN2#B1GBaseball x @USC_Baseball pic.twitter.com/zaHMPN5bmB — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) June 5, 2026

But make no mistake: this was the only area where USC found itself in significant trouble.

The Trojans' bullpen was outstanding, with Chase Harrell and Andrew Johnson helping shut down North Carolina's offense. Johnson was arguably USC's most effective arm on the mound, throwing 3 2/3 innings while allowing just two hits and striking out two.

His performance continued a trend that has become increasingly important during USC's postseason run. Johnson's previous appearance came against Texas A&M, when he threw 124 pitches, and his versatility has provided tremendous value for the Trojans. His ability to cover multiple innings has helped preserve other bullpen arms while giving USC quality innings in key situations.

Stankiewicz praised the depth of USC's pitching staff after the game.

"I know it's always Mason and Grant, which is great. They deserve all the recognition, but there's more guys down there that are doing it," Stankiewicz said. "We've seen that the past couple weekends."

Harrell also credited the bullpen's approach after entering for Edwards.

"Mason kind of didn't get ahead like he usually does today, and they made him pay for that," Harrell said. "It was just come in, get ahead, bridge the gap, and wait for our offense to do what it's been doing this whole postseason."

While the Trojans' offense was quiet early, they finally broke through in the third inning on a home run by Andrew Lamb.

The bats came alive in the sixth inning. Kevin Takeuchi, who finished 3-for-4, delivered an RBI hit before Dean Carpentier launched a grand slam that completely shifted the momentum of the game and gave USC a one-run lead.

With an RBI single earlier in the inning from Kevin Takeuchi, Dean Carpentier flips the game for USC, launching a grand slam to give the Trojans the lead in the sixth inning. A massive momentum swing in the Chapel Hill Super Regional opener. pic.twitter.com/A8NpCfduq1 — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) June 5, 2026

Carpentier said he was anticipating a breaking ball in the at-bat.

"I was sitting on a slider," Carpentier said. "He was a slider guy, and I got a good pitch to hit and put a good swing on it."

The grand slam energized the Trojans and changed the atmosphere in the dugout.

"Once the ball got hit, everybody just started losing it," Carpentier said. "From that point on, it was like, we're winning this game."

The Trojans never relinquished that advantage.

USC added three more runs in the seventh inning to extend its lead to 9-5 and maintained control the rest of the way. The Trojans never allowed the opportunity to slip away as they secured a crucial victory in the opening game of the series.

While the result may be viewed as an upset given North Carolina's status as the No. 5 seed, USC has been one of the nation's best teams throughout the season.

The Trojans entered the game with a 48-16 record, and their offense appears to be peaking at exactly the right time. As Stankiewicz noted, USC's ability to remain composed after falling behind was critical.

"We knew if we could kind of keep ourselves in it, we thought we'd have a shot," Stankiewicz said.

With the postseason underway, USC is playing some of its best baseball of the season, and that resilience was on full display in its opening Super Regional victory.