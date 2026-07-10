Working and Winning: How Jackson Flora rose to be the best pitching prospect in the 2026 Draft

Jackson Flora quietly built a reputation as a solid starter over three seasons at UC Santa Barbara, but over the course of his senior season in 2025-26 he burst onto the scene as possibly the best starting pitcher in college baseball and now he looks ahead to Draft Day as a top-five pick at the very lowest.

Throughout his collegiate career, Flora possessed a dependable arsenal of pitches, but through fine tuning and dedicated work, he took that arsenal from dependable to downright deadly, mowing down tough competition in the Big West and California as a whole and posting a perfect 12-0 record with a 1.06 ERA and .85 WHIP with 133 strikeouts in 102 innings pitched this past season.

Flora's innate qualities certainly play a big role in his development. Standing at 6'5 and 205 pounds, his athleticism and arm strength have taken him a long way. But beyond those raw traits, it's the preparation of his process and his dedication to his work that has taken him to where he is now.

UCSB junior starting pitcher Jackson Flora (2) delivers a pitch in a NCAA baseball game between the UCSB Gauchos and UCI Anteaters on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Cicerone Field in Irvine, CA. Jack Haslett – The Sporting Tribune UCSB junior starting pitcher Jackson Flora (2) delivers a pitch in a NCAA baseball game between the UCSB Gauchos and UCI Anteaters on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Cicerone Field in Irvine, CA.

Making Adjustments

"There's constantly adjustments being made," Flora said after an April 17 victory over UC Irvine. "Once you have a good feel for a pitch, you don't want to want to overdo it. Try and make it too nasty, or any of that stuff… Every throw has a purpose. You treat every throw like it's Game Seven of the World Series."

The highlight of Flora's arsenal is naturally his fastball. On first glance, Flora is a flamethrower with a four-seam that can range from 96 MPH all the way up 100+. He knows how to use it too, attacking the zone and the hitters he faces, daring them to try and hit what he's often blowing by them.

That aggressiveness with his fastball is a microcosm of how he treats the game itself. Flora knows who he is on the mount and knows what he wants to get out of his starts, most of all a win for his team. He pitched without fear, and his 51.4% in-zone rate with his fastball reflects that.

Jackson Flora’s day is done after six innings of two-run baseball. Besides a shaky first inning, Flora was lights out. Final line: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 9 SO@TaylorBlakeWard @SportingTrib pic.twitter.com/ZMnZByww4M — Jack Haslett (@JackHaslett_13) April 18, 2026

"I love to win… You've just got to go out there and just compete your ass off," Flora said. "You can't expect to be successful… if you're scared of losing or scared to get beat."

Commanding an Arsenal

His excellence doesn't stop at his fastball, of course. UCSB associate head coach Matt Fonteno described Flora as having "four really quality pitches" which, including his fastball, are a changeup, slider and sweeper, all of which he's able to use to varying effect.

By the nature of his high-speed fastball, his changeup, which sits between the low to mid 80s, stands out as an effective way to trip up hitters for strikeouts when he wants to do something other than blow a ball by the opposing batter.

UCSB junior starting pitcher Jackson Flora (2) delivers a pitch against a UCI batter in a NCAA baseball game between the UCSB Gauchos and UCI Anteaters on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Cicerone Field in Irvine, CA. Jack Haslett – The Sporting Tribune UCSB junior starting pitcher Jackson Flora (2) delivers a pitch against a UCI batter in a NCAA baseball game between the UCSB Gauchos and UCI Anteaters on Friday, April 17, 2026 at Cicerone Field in Irvine, CA.

His slider and sweeper also stand out. His slider has almost screwball movement to it, coming in between 82-84 MPH and possessing 2,600 RPMs of movement or more.

Early in his career he struggled to locate those two movement-heavy pitches, but over time as he's grown and settled down, something he accomplished with work on the fundamentals and the little things, he's learned to mix them in just as well and keep hitters on their toes.

"If two of them [pitches] are working, he's good. If three of them are working, he's really good. And if four of them are working, he's great," Fonteno said.

How do you throw 101 mph? Jackson Flora takes you through it, step by step. One of the best descriptions of pitching mechanics you'll see from a college pitcher! pic.twitter.com/eQfgDOYXWu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2026

It won't be a surprise to hear Flora's name called early on night one of the 2026 MLB Draft, and the team that lands him won't find their potential future ace just based on stuff alone, but because they'll be picking up a competitor with the drive and the work ethic that shaped him into the 2026 Big West Pitcher of the Year and the premier pitching prospect available in the draft.

"Everybody can have… good stuff, but if you're not a competitor and able to focus on the right stuff at the right time and show up and be yourself on a daily basis, that's when it get's hard," Fonteno said. "He's a great competitor at everything that he does."