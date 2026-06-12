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College Baseball · 1 hour ago

USC Lands Arizona Commit Dustin Dunwoody

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — On Friday, the USC Trojans seemingly added one of the top right-handed pitchers in Southern California to their 2026 class in Dustin Dunwoody.

Originally committed to the University of Arizona, Dunwoody turned in an outstanding senior campaign. He posted a 0.22 ERA, which ranked 18th nationally, while recording 10 wins across 64 1/3 innings and striking out 115 batters, according to MaxPreps.

Dunwoody arrives at USC with a fastball that touches 96 mph and brings an ideal frame for a starting pitcher at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.

Perhaps what is most intriguing is the opportunity that could await him. 

Mason Edwards is coming off one of the most dominant seasons by a left-handed pitcher in college baseball and projects as a potential first-round pick, while Grant Govel is a draft-eligible sophomore. Combined with Diego Velazquez’s recent transfer portal departure and others within the bullpen, there could be a path for Dunwoody to compete for innings early in his USC career.

As it currently stands, Andrew Johnson appears to be one of the few established arms projected to return to USC’s rotation next season. After delivering several strong performances during the Regional and Super Regional rounds, he is currently one of the only pitchers with a clearly defined role heading into next season

Still, it is notable that USC was able to flip a Southern California product who had been committed to Arizona. With roster movement across the pitching staff and ongoing turnover through the transfer portal, the addition adds both long-term upside and immediate intrigue for the Trojans.

It will be interesting to see how Dunwoody develops within the program, especially given that USC featured one of the nation’s most dominant pitching staffs this past season. His combination of velocity, production, and physical projection makes him an arm to watch as the Trojans continue shaping their future rotation.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 12 10:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
COL

COL

+1.5

+176

O 13.5

ATH

ATH

-1.5

-210

U 13.5

Jun 12 10:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CHC

CHC

-1.5

+106

O 8.5

SF

SF

+1.5

-124

U 8.5

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