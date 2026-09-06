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ESports · 10 minutes ago

How Rookie IGL vora led 100 Thieves to the VALORANT World Championships

Sage Datuin, author

Sage Datuin

Host · Writer

The VCT 2026 season has been quite the progressive whirlwind for 100 Thieves in-game leader Jordan “vora“ Pulwer in his rookie season.

After spending 2025 in Tier Two under the TSM banner, he made the jump to the highest levels of VCT by joining 100 Thieves alongside former TSM teammate Timothee “timotino” Lavigne Dupont and head coach Laurynas “nbs” Kisielius. Immediately, 100 Thieves set expectations with fans that this new core would improve over time. 

They began their VCT 2026 season with a 5th-place finish at VCT Americas KICKOFF before improving again to fourth during VCT Americas Stage One 2026. Now, 100 Thieves stands as one of the Americas’ top teams going into the most important tournament of the year, VALORANT Champions Shanghai.

For vora, the team’s progression was a self-fulfilling prophecy that he intended to keep for 100 Thieves fans.

“As I said, I’m a man of my word. I’m going to bring us to Champs, I promise,” 100 Thieves vora said.

Reaching the international stage for 100 Thieves has been the culmination of steady routines, with momentum finally on their side. Usually bent on maintaining his own personal systems and routines, the past few months of 100 Thieves’ strong run have required the young in-game leader to adapt to all of the changes that came his way.

He remembered that time as one of the busiest of his career. Shortly after hoisting the trophy at EWC Paris 2026, he and the rest of 100 Thieves immediately began their trek back to Los Angeles, California, where they only had half a day of rest before immediately starting up practice again.

Shortly after, their VCT Americas season resumed, and they balanced media obligations with pro matches.

“We didn’t have any downtime ever since Paris, and you kinda saw us crash and burn against Cloud9,” vora said. “It’s hard to stay consistent because you aren’t going to be perfect every single day.”

Yet, despite these challenges, 100 Thieves prevailed and secured their spot as a top-seeded team in VCT Americas Stage 2 before locking in their spot at VALORANT Champions Shanghai 2026. One of the biggest things that helped the team through a busy schedule has been the confidence boost gained from their international successes and their trust in each other.

“We were in really insane form, and when you are in insane form, your teamwork and compatibility with each other are just going to work,” Vora said. “It doesn’t matter what happened; things are just going to work.”

100 Thieves will be headed to VALORANT Champions Shanghai as a top-seeded team representing the VCT Americas region. After winning EWC Paris, it will be interesting to see whether the team can solidify their strong VCT 2026 campaign with one more trophy.

Before closing out the interview, he had one final message for 100 Thieves fans who have been waiting nearly four years for their team to compete at VALORANT Champions again.

“We read your comments, and we appreciate your motivational comments cheering us on, and it goes a very long way,” Vora said. “Keep supporting the boys and keep believing in us.”

Be sure to follow The Sporting Tribune for more VALORANT esports content like this as teams progress through the VCT Americas season.

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Sep 9 8:20 PM
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