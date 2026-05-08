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Football · 11 minutes ago

Raiders star Maxx Crosby releases hip-hop single on Thursday

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has officially released a new hip-hop single. The NFL star leveraged recent trade rumours to promote the track on Thursday.

Crosby announced the 2026 single, titled "PlaqueBoy Maxx," through his Instagram account. He reposted an upload from the fan page @theraiderroom, showing the track streaming on Apple Music. Web records confirm the label StreamCut distributes the song.

In his promotional posts, Crosby wears a black hoodie while standing before a mural of famous mobsters. He captioned the announcement:

"Out Now On All Platforms… LOVE YALL. ".

The eagle emoji recently sparked heavy speculation across sports media. Following documented frustrations regarding a knee issue late in the 2025 season, NFL insiders, including Albert Breer, suggested the symbol hinted at a trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability,” said Breer (h/t Heavy).

By concluding his music announcement with those exact emojis, Crosby capitalised on the viral trade speculation to direct fans to his new single. The eagle also serves as a factual nod to his college team, the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans before a NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday October 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans before a NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday October 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev.

DJ Cabanlong – The Sporting Tribune

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high-fives fans before a NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday October 12, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The defensive end has actively pursued a music career alongside football. He recently teased an EP titled “Pressure” and released the viral track "2AM in Vegas". His new title, "PlaqueBoy Maxx," references his first name, music industry plaques, and Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax.

Crosby developed his musical interests at Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas. His peers voted him "Best Musician" during his senior year. His early work featured production from artist Post Malone, who attended a neighbouring high school.

"When I got that, I'm like, I f—— did it," Crosby previously told the Samoan Raider YouTube channel regarding the award. "I don't care about football, none of that. Best musician, no one can take that away from me."

On the field, Crosby remains a premier defender. He continues to play under a three-year, $106.5 million contract signed last season. He previously recorded 10 sacks in 15 games during an injury-shortened 2025 campaign before the team shut him down late in the season.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 8 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

+1.5

+106

O 214.5

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-124

U 214.5

May 8 9:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SAS

SAS

-4.5

-200

O 216.5

MIN

MIN

+4.5

+168

U 216.5

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