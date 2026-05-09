Rams' Kyren Williams sports paintball welt as offseason banter hits Instagram

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams revealed a significant forehead welt from a paintball match on Friday. The viral injury features a relaxed atmosphere during the team's 2026 offseason programme.

Safety Nate Valcarcel posted an image of the fresh red mark on Instagram. He added a teasing caption: "cool off that paintball." Williams quickly reposted the photograph to his own social media account.

Los Angeles Rams' safety Nate Valcarcel shared an image of star running back Kyren Williams sporting a significant paintball injury. pic.twitter.com/0AdnCih7tI — MOHAMMAD ASIF ANSARI (@WriterMohammad) May 9, 2026

This friendly exchange arrives during a period of professional stability for Williams. The running back enters his fifth NFL campaign carrying a three-year, $33 million contract extension. He signed the lucrative deal in August 2025.

Williams recently explained that his settled contract provides a clear sense of direction. This financial certainty allows him to focus entirely on improving his physical performance.

Williams told reporters during April workouts: "Now that I know that I'm secure and I'm at home, this is what it's all about. Now I can just go out there and play football."

Kyren Williams established himself as a premier RB last year

He finished the 2025 regular season with 1,252 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Williams became the first Rams runner to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons since Steven Jackson. Jackson achieved a historic eight-season run between 2005 and 2012.

Meanwhile, Valcarcel joined the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2025. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad before signing a reserve/future contract in January 2026. The second-year safety currently competes for a permanent role in the defensive secondary.

The Rams began Phase One of their voluntary offseason programme on 20 April. Players will transition to Organised Team Activities on 26 May. Head coach Sean McVay hopes these early bonding moments precede another successful Super Bowl pursuit.