Former UCLA Football players look to make jump to WWE at Hawaii Tryout

WWE is hosting a tryout to discover the next generation of Superstars, with a focus on scouting Polynesian athletes at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They are currently on their 2026 Hawaii WWE Live Tour, and numerous hopefuls are attending the tryout. Among the notable candidates are former UCLA offensive linemen Yutake Mahe and Noah Pulealii.

Mahe played for UCLA from 2021 to 2025, appearing in 24 games for the Bruins. At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Mahe has the size and athleticism that could translate well to the wrestling ring.

Pulealii was also with the Bruins from 2021 to 2025, appearing in three games during his collegiate career.

Both former UCLA players have Polynesian backgrounds, making the opportunity to learn from three of WWE's biggest stars, Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, especially meaningful.

Polynesian wrestlers have played a significant role in WWE's history, with the legendary Anoa'i family producing some of the company's biggest stars, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Fatu and WWE Hall of Famers Yokozuna and Rikishi. Their success has helped establish a lasting connection between Polynesian culture and professional wrestling.

Mahe, Pulealii and the other athletes participating in the tryout will have the opportunity to learn from some of WWE's top stars, including Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Bayley and several others.

Matt Bloom blows the whistle signaling for competitors to switch drills during the WWE tryouts at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Wwe 029 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Matt Bloom blows the whistle signaling for competitors to switch drills during the WWE tryouts at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville , Tenn., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Wwe 029

There is a well-established pipeline between college football and WWE, with current stars such as Roman Reigns, who played at Georgia Tech; Bron Breakker, who played at Kennesaw State; and Trick Williams, who played at South Carolina.

Looking back at WWE's history, some of the greatest wrestlers of all time also have football backgrounds, including The Rock, Goldberg and John Cena.

WWE will host live events on Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, featuring Superstars such as Seth "Freakin" Rollins, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, "The Ruler" Oba Femi, Liv Morgan and more.