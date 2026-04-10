PEAK Conference to debut in Las Vegas, bringing global sports tech leaders to Fontainebleau

LAS VEGAS — A new global sports technology and innovation conference is set to make its debut in Las Vegas later this month, positioning itself as a major gathering point for the future of the sports industry.

The PEAK Conference will take place April 20–22 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, arriving just days after WrestleMania weekend and in the heart of a city increasingly central to the global sports economy.

Organizers describe the event as a CES-style summit for sports, bringing together leaders from sports, technology, media and investment to explore trends shaping the next decade. The timing and location further underscore Las Vegas’ growing role as a hub for major sporting events, innovation and potential expansion leagues.

The conference will also be held next door to one of the proposed sites for a $2 billion NBA arena tied to a potential Las Vegas expansion franchise, adding another layer of relevance as the league continues to evaluate expansion opportunities.

Among the highlights, NBA Launchpad will host its innovation hub at PEAK and showcase six startups from its 2026 cohort on stage. The event will also feature a strong international football presence, including representatives from FIFA, LaLiga and Bundesliga, along with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Global technology companies including Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services, Sony, Nike and Lenovo are scheduled to participate, reflecting the growing intersection of sports and emerging technology.

Lenovo has already been named the event’s official technology partner.

Investment and advisory firms such as JPMorgan Chase and Permira are also expected to take part, alongside TMRW Sports Group, signaling strong interest from the financial sector in the evolving sports landscape.

Additional participants include Nomura Research Institute and Populous, the latter known for designing some of the world’s most prominent sports venues.

Organizers said the conference’s startup and exhibitor hub has already sold out, an early indicator of demand across the sports tech ecosystem.

With its debut event, PEAK aims to establish Las Vegas as a central meeting place for innovation in sports — from media and fan engagement to venue design and investment — at a time when the city continues to expand its footprint across the global sports industry.