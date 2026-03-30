Kyle Fletcher has his pink TNT Title and 5 star matches collection

AEW is ‘where the best wrestle’ which means the roster is filled with some of the best in-ring performers in the world, including one of its youngest stars, AEW’s workhorses TNT champion Kyle Fletcher. The 27 year old has been collecting Dave Meltzer five star matches as if he was playing the newly released Pokopia on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Earlier this year he added another banger to his growing catalog by retaining his title in a ladder match against Mark Briscoe at Grand Slam Australia combined with his recent defense of the TNT title against Speedball Mike Bailey, Tomasso Ciampa and backstage confrontations with AEW’s World Champion MJF and you can see the prominence of Kyle Fletcher on AEW TV will continue to rise. Plus I would regret not including that his recent TNT Championship has meant that he’s gotten to turn that championship into a Pink title and that type of swagger is not teachable.

If you turn to Dave Metlzer and Cagematch ratings you would find Kyle Fletcher’s 50 matches, 21 were 4.5 stars or higher and included seven that were five stars or better. He’s had an average Cagematch rating of 9.15 over the past two years. That’s Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and MJF Terrority. That’s the top of the men’s division and with more matches than most of the AEW roster on AEW TV the past two years Kyle has been an integral part of AEW television.

Kyle Fletcher spoke and got extremely honest about one of the most challenging days of his career during his appearance on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, sharing how AEW’s premiere event ‘All In 2025’ deeply affected him. With the emotional experience of watching the person he admires known as Adam Cole come out to the ring not for the scheduled match against Kyle but to announce a potential career-ending moment. That moment was a whirlwind for all of wrestling including all fans in attendance as the change in the card for the show was done a few hours before the event started.

In a new interview with Soundsphere Magazine, Fletcher explained why All In 2025 was one of the worst days of his life.

“It was one of the worst days of my whole life.

When you have so much built up anxiety and you’ve put that pressure on yourself…You know, I’d been dieting for two, three months leading up to that show. Every single day, I’d been thinking about this moment, this match, all of it. And then the rug gets pulled five hours before. You can’t really put into words what that kind of feels like.

…I was just in this weird limbo. I had no idea what was gonna happen, and I had flown my mum out for that show. It was obviously a huge day for me, and then it just all went to shit.”

After some backlash online for lack of ‘concern’ for Adam Cole despite being asked how Kyle himself felt, the TNT Champion cleared the air with our Adrian Hernandez.

“I had to watch someone I admire very much and look up to. stand in the ring cry and basically say that he may never wrestle again. Then I had to go out into the ring & perform knowing that it was possibly my fault & that everybody in the arena knew it was my fault.”

The full interview is available on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez on YouTube and wherever you get your podcast.