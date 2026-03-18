LYON and LOUD traded blowouts. LYON won more of them.

The developing rivalry between North America’s League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) and South America’s Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (CBLOL) took center stage at First Stand.

The teams traded wins over five games with LYON earning a 3-2 victory against LOUD on Tuesday in Riot Games Arena Sao Paulo. Let’s take a deep dive into some of the stats, all courtesy of Oracle’s Elixir.

The Series Ran Through Mid Lane

When fans look back at this series, they should start in the mid lane. In each of Lyon’s victories, Kang “Saint" Sungin posted an 11.0 KDA. In LOUD’s two wins, Bruno “Envy" Farias matched it exactly. The mid lane didn’t just influence this series. It mirrored it.

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Farias powered LOUD in each of its victories. In Game 2, he finished with eight kills, two deaths, and one assist (8/2/1) with a plus-1,585 gold differential over Saint at 10 minutes. In Game 4, he went 7/0/6 and held that same structural advantage. Both times, LOUD converted mid lane control into map control and map control into a win.

Meanwhile, Kang answered every time LYON needed him to. Games 1, 3, and 5 all ended with Kang on the right side of the KDA ledger, including a 5/0/8 performance in the deciding game that effectively closed the door on LOUD’s tournament run.

The Margins Tell the Real Story

The gold chart doesn’t lie. LYON averaged a plus-12,767 gold advantage in each of its wins. LOUD’s two wins averaged plus-8,950. The series was close in games won. It wasn’t close in how those games were won.

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Game 1 set the tone. LYON built a plus-17,100 gold lead in 27 minutes, the most dominant single-game performance of the series. Game 5 wasn’t far behind at plus-12,200. When LYON was in control, LOUD couldn’t find a way back in. When LOUD was in control, LYON at least kept it competitive. That is why LYON advanced.

No Moral Victories

While the gold difference in the five games varied between the teams, there were no moral victories when it came to the kill differential.

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LYON produced a 46-13 kill differential in its three wins, while LOUD flipped it to 36-20 in their favor for their two wins. So while LOUD won with smaller gold differentials, every game was decisive.

When Isles Was Right, Lyon Was Right

No individual line better captured LYON’s series than Jonah “Isles" Rosario, their support playing in his first international tournament since 2020. In the two games LYON lost, he posted a 1.9 KDA. In the three they won, that number peaked at 20. He finished with zero deaths in Games 1 and 3, racking up 12 and 7 assists, respectively.

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“I still need a lot of time," he said during the event’s Asset Day. The numbers showed both sides of the coin: the struggle in the losses and the ceiling in the wins.

The Blueprint Was There

LOUD didn’t hand LYON the win. They fought with passion. Ygor “RedBert" Freitas, LOUD’s veteran support, was the invisible engine in the two games they won — zero kills, but 23 assists and a 3.3 KDA across those games.

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He absorbed punishment so Farias and Ko “YoungJae" Yeong-jae could operate in the backline. Ko was quietly one of the best performers of the series when LOUD was clicking, posting a 4.7 KDA in their wins with 77.8 percent kill participation.

The CBLOL has spent years absorbing the narrative that it doesn’t grow fast enough internationally. Freitas pushed back on that before the series.

“I feel year by year we are growing as a league," he said. “This is the chance for us to prove them wrong."

Two wins against Lyon in a five-game series at First Stand wasn’t the result they were looking for, but it’s evidence the gap is smaller.

The Road Gets Harder

Both teams remain in the tournament, but neither path gets easier.

LYON faces tournament favorite Gen.G of the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK), while LOUD faces Beijing JDG Esports, also of the League of Legends Professional League (LPL). Both teams will need to play significantly better if either looks to upset teams from the peak of the League of Legends competitive ecosystem.

Paul Delos Santos covers esports for The Sporting Tribune and publishes Inside Esports, a newsletter covering the Fighting Game Community and Riot Games ecosystem at insideesports.media.