Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
General · 1 hour ago

Action Sports Takes Center Stage in Inaugural MoonPay X Games League Draft

Michael Silver

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Fifty of the world’s top action sports athletes converged on Southern California soil Thursday evening for the 2026 X Games League Draft. The event marked a major step in transforming the iconic competition — which began in 1995 — into a global, team-based professional league. 

The coed draft took place at Cosm Los Angeles, where athletes in skateboarding and BMX were selected to four inaugural clubs representing New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo and São Paulo. The event was streamed worldwide on YouTube, Roku Sports Channel, and the ESPN app, giving fans a first look at which athletes will compete in the upcoming 2026 season. 

“It’s great to have a new narrative, it’s exciting,” São Paulo General Manager Bob Burnquist told The Sporting Tribune. “The Olympics have been the narrative, and to have something apart from that as a skateboarder and fan, that’s awesome.” 

The overall No. 1 pick selected was 16-year-old Australian skateboarder Chloe Covell for XC New York. Next on the clock was Los Angeles, taking 17-time X Games skateboard medalist and Southern California native Tom Schaar. Arisa Trew, also from Australia, was taken third by Tokyo. Rounding out the first round, XC São Paulo chose Brazilian skater Gui Khury. 

“Bob [Burnquist] is a legend, I would be stoked being drafted by him and competing for my local club,” Khury manifested earlier in the night walking the red carpet.

Number four overall pick, skateboarder, Gui Khury.

The MoonPay X Games League (XGL) represents the first league-style structure in the company’s history. The multi-year partnership signals a shift away from standalone competitions in favor of a season-long, team-based format designed to create city identities and expanded earning opportunities for competitors. 

More than 150 athletes opted into the draft pool, with 40 ultimately selected across five rounds to fill the four club rosters. Each team features 10 athletes, evenly split between men and women, competing in skateboarding and BMX disciplines. 

Athletes entering the new league structure will receive guaranteed compensation, including $30,000 base pay, along with travel benefits and additional performance incentives. 

“This is a defining moment for action sports,” said X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom. “For three decades, X Games has celebrated the world’s best athletes through iconic competitions. Tonight, we’ve taken the next step creating teams, building rivalries, and launching a league that will connect fans with these athletes year-round. 

The XGL season begins June 26 in Sacramento, before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Japan in early July and concluding with the championships July 24–26 in New Orleans. The club with the highest cumulative score across the season will be crowned the league’s first champion.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

N/A
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

N/A
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$7.1M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 13 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MEM

MEM

N/A

N/A

N/A

DET

DET

N/A

N/A

N/A

Mar 13 7:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

N/A

N/A

N/A

IND

IND

N/A

N/A

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 3 weeks ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 weeks ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 3 weeks ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 3 days ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 3 days ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 6 days ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 6 days ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 1 week ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall