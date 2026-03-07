2026 Oscars Betting Playbook: Where the Smart Money is Going for the 98th Academy Awards

Why the +115 Favorite is the Best Bet of the Night
It's clear the rest of the field has trouble stopping Amy Madigan (Weapons) on the outside and down low. It is incredibly rare to find a category where a plus-money favorite is unanimously backed by both the public and the sharps, but Madigan is pulling it off.
Sitting as the slim favorite at +115, she makes for a highly lucrative straight bet. She is thoroughly dominating both sides of the counter, pulling the highest ticket percentage (30.4%) and an outright majority of the handle (53.8%). Madigan is putting up highly efficient numbers, and getting plus-money on a favorite taking over half the cash is a dream scenario for sports bettors.
But don't count out the rest of the bench just yet. Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) is sitting right on Madigan's heels at a highly competitive +135. Making this a tight, one-possession game down the stretch, Taylor remains a major contender whose late-season momentum could easily shift the betting landscape. If the sharp money on Madigan falters, Taylor is perfectly positioned to grab the offensive rebound and steal the category at a great value.
BetMGM Insights:
-
Favorite: Amy Madigan (+115)
-
Highest Ticket %: Amy Madigan (30.4%)
-
Highest Handle %: Amy Madigan (53.8%)
2026 Best Actress in a Supporting Role Nominees:
-
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
-
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
-
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
-
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
-
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
