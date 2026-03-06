WWE 2K26 Cover: CM Punk Joins John Cena In Rare Milestone

Punk Claims Career Best Performance At Age 47

Player Performance

“I’m firing on all cylinders. I think I’m better than I’ve ever been. And I think saying that at this stage of my career is pretty incredible. I think of guys like Terry Funk or athletes in other sports who defied what society told them was ‘too old’ and still found a way to perform at a super high level. I’m kind of that guy now. It makes me smile.”

Punk isn’t just on the cover of WWE 2K26, which is available Thursday night for early access in North America. The game also pays homage to his career with several “what if” scenarios, including one imagining what might have happened if Punk had never left WWE.

While it’s a question Punk had to consider while working on the game, he says he’s having too much fun living in the moment to regret the years he spent away.

Instead, he’s focused on helping the next generation of WWE superstars, who might have to make similar decisions about their careers.

Since returning, Punk has embraced being what he calls a “player-coach” role, working with young talent in NXT and on the main roster.

“I’m just paying it forward,” Punk said. “I’ve been on both sides of the road, and I’ve had people treat me poorly. A lot of what I do and say is based on that. I don’t want to be that guy. It’s more important to talk about the positive ones. The Harley Races, the Tracy Smothers, the Eddie Guerreros — the people who took their time to help me. I’m just paying it forward. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”

What you’re not supposed to do, at least historically speaking, is have arguably the best run of your Hall of Fame career at 47, when many of your peers are retiring.

Punk will turn 48 later this year, the same age John Cena and AJ Styles were when they announced their retirements.

“I have this newfound appreciation for what LeBron James is doing at 41 or what Tom Brady did at 45,” Punk said. “I think it’s based on the individual, but society is always going to say, ‘Oh, you’re too old.’ Since the first time I put boots on, people told me, ‘You can’t do this. You’re too small. You’re too this or that. You don’t look the part.’

“And they’re still doing it now and I’m still proving them wrong.”