Underdogs Denver, Wisconsin advance to title game

LAS VEGAS — Leave it to the captain to deliver in the clutch for his team.





Kent Anderson had one goal this season for the University of Denver. But the senior defenseman who serves as the Pioneers’ captain, doubled his scoring output at the most fortuitous time Thursday night as his shot from the slot in the second overtime period with 7:25 left propelled Denver past Michigan 4-3 and into the Frozen Four championship game on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Kristian Epperson found Anderson unguarded after Eric Jamieson got possession for Denver. It was a smart play at the right time and it culminated what was a team effort through some physical adversity to end Michigan’s season at 31-8-1.

With its win, Denver (28-11-3) will face Wisconsin after the Badgers (24-12-2) held off a late North Dakota surge to advance, 2-1. Both came into Thursday as underdogs, with Wisconsin a nearly 2-1 ‘dog and Denver plus-130.

“It was very entertaining,” Denver coach David Carle said of the second semifinal which drew a sellout crowd of 17,942. “It took everybody to get the win.

“It was a great moment for (Anderson). I’m proud of him that he was able to come through for us."

For Wisconsin, it has a chance to complete a rare Frozen Four Daily Double. A win on Saturday would give the school both Frozen Four titles in men’s and women’s hockey. The UW women won the title last month, defeating Ohio State 3-2. If it happens, it will be only the second time a school has pulled off the hockey Daily Double. In 2006, Wisconsin win both Frozen Four titles.

A battle of wills

The Wolverines got goals 59 seconds apart late in the first period from Josh Eernisse and TJ Hughes after Kyle Chyzowski had put the Pioneers ahead early, 1-0.

Hughes took advantage of one of those long caroms off the lively end boards that T-Mobile Arena has become known for and Denver goaltender Johnny Hicks was out of position to try and make the stop.

Hicks was almost knocked out of the contest after Michigan’s Malcolm Spence ran him over 3:53 into the third period. The 5-foot-10 goalie lay prone on the ice for a minute or so trying to gather his wits about him. Eventually he shook off the cobwebs, stayed in the game and it gave the Pioneers an emotional lift. Ditto for defenseman Boston Buckberger, who cut his hand after being stepped on in the first overtime but returned to the game.

“We just stuck with it,” Anderson said., “We didn’t change anything.”

It was a back-and-forth affair, tied 2-2 heading into the third period. And when Michigan’s Jayden Perron scored on the power play with 8:58 to go, it looked like the Wolverines were headed to the final on Saturday.

But Denver’s Clarke Caswell redirected Garrett Brown’s shot over Jack Ivankovic with 2:46 left and force overtime. In the first OT, both teams had chances to win it. Michigan’s Garrett Schifsky was robbed by a left pad save by Hicks and Denver’s Rieger Lorenz’s redirect attempt went off the crossbar.

It set the stage for Anderson’s heroics in the second OT.

“I don’t score many goals so this ranks right up there at the top,” Anderson said. “(Epperson) found me in a good spot and I was able to do something with it.”

Hicks stopped 49 of the 52 shots he faced, including 13 in the second OT as the Wolverines put tremendous pressure on the Pioneers.

Now it’s on to Saturday for Denver which is looking too claim its 11th national title.

“There’s a great belief within this group,” Lorenz said. “We prepared for moments like this. This is what we play for."

Badgers survive late UND push

Wisconsin managed to advance despite its own lack of discipline. The Badgers took five penalties, including a pair just three seconds apart in the second period to give North Dakota a 5-on-3 power play.

At the time, Wisconsin held a 2-0 lead thanks to first-period goals 27 seconds apart from Simon Tassy and Ryan Botterill. Had North Dakota converted, it becomes a very different game.

But the Fighting Hawks were never able to mount a serious threat. And with freshman Daniel Hauser playing steady in the Wisconsin net, the Badgers we’re still in control of things.

“We spent a lot of time preparing against their power play, watching a lot of film,” said defenseman Ben Dexheimer. “Honestly at the end of the day I think this time of the year it comes down to the want to get the puck out, the want to block shots. I think that was the difference with our kill tonight. Guys took a lot of effort on blocking shots, getting in lanes.”

North Dakota had pulled its goalie Jan Spunar with 3:34 to play trying to get something going offensively. With 52.7 to go, the Hawks finally solved Hauser as they won a puck battle behind the Wisconsin goal and Dylan James found Ellis Rickwood in front. Rickwood got his shot off just as the Badgers’ defense collapsed on him and beat Hauser.

But North Dakota ran out of time and finished its season 29-10-1.

“We weren’t quite crisp enough,” said UND coach Dane Jackson. “I thought we had a couple good looks. When you get the full two minutes, that was kind of a moment in the game we had to get one. Seemed like goals were hard to come by.

That was a critical juncture. Our power play has been good all year. We did practice it over the previous — practice it before we came here. I thought we were prepped, but we just didn’t execute at a high enough level. When you get a one-timer, you got to hit your spot. They got some clears on us, especially five-on-three, we should be tenacious enough to keep that puck alive generally. We just didn’t quite have that, weren’t in sync quite enough there.”

For Wisconsin, its ability to maintain its poise is a big reason why it is still playing.

“One thing we’ve tried to master, it’s okay not being perfect,” said Badgers coach Mike Hastings. “We don’t want our players to be afraid to make a mistake. You’ve got to go out and play.

“This group has been selfless really for the majority of the year. They’re benefiting from it.”