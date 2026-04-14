WWE WrestleMania 42 week: full programming and events schedule

LAS VEGAS — It is officially the biggest week of the year in wrestling, as WrestleMania 42 takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, on April 18th and 19th.

While the event itself is only two days, the week is full of programming and special events leading up to the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, all with the intention of making this already grand stage feel even more grand.

Listed below is a full schedule of the events taking place this week leading up to WrestleMania.

Monday April 13th

Monday Night Raw (8 p.m. EST on Netflix)

WrestleMania week will kickoff, as per usual, with Monday Night Raw, the last opportunity for WWE to build half of its storylines, and announce any last minute matches or stipulations. As per wrestling sources going into this Monday’s episode, it is going to be very segment and promo heavy, so we’ll see what happens tonight.

Tuesday April 14th

NXT Revenge (8 p.m EST on the CW)

Week one of a two week special, Revenge is geared toward the big matches left in the aftermath from NXT Stand and Deliver on April 4th. It is set to feature an NXT Championship Match between new champ Tony D’Angelo and Ethan Page, and a Women’s title match between new champ Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne.

Friday April 17th

WrestleMania 42 Kickoff Party (5 p.m. EST on Youtube)

Featuring live Q&A’s with superstars and amenities for fans attending, the kickoff party, hosted by Michael Cole, will get the on site events started for the week, an event many fans say they enjoyed from last year.

Friday Night SmackDown (8 p.m. EST on USA Network)

SmackDown features the actual last chance for the WWE to build any matches, something they have not used the show to do effectively as of recent. This episode will feature one more segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, which will hopefully include a promo between the two, where they actually speak to each other and progress the match.

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony (12 p.m. EST on Peacock)

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame class is one to behold, as it features the following names: Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition, Dennis Rodman, Sid and Bad News Brown. Though it is late, this HOF Ceremony is destined to be a great one.

Saturday April 18th

WrestleMania 42 Pre-Show (3 p.m. EST on Youtube)

Much like the kickoff party, Saturday and Sunday’s pre-shows will simply get the anticipation started early, with a live panel previewing and predicting each match, as well as potential segments and interviews with the talent right before their big matches.

WrestleMania 42 Night One (6 p.m. EST on ESPN App and first hour on ESPN.

The first hour of both nights of WrestleMania is set to be streamed live on ESPN television, giving fans a sneak peak and a chance to buy the rest of the show if they please. Night one features Seth Rollins vs Gunther, Stephanie Vaquer vs Becky Lynch, and a main event WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, that will be a great in-ring show regardless of the lackluster buildup to this point. There will also be a post show directly after.

Sunday April 19th

WrestleMania 42 Pre-Show (3 p.m. EST on Youtube)

This show will do all the same as Saturday’s, by no means is it mandatory to watch if you’re a fan, but it’ll do a great job setting the stage for the night.

WrestleMania 42 Night Two (6 p.m. EST on ESPN App and first hour on ESPN.

Night two is certain to start off with an absolute bang, with the opening match, will be streamed live on ESPN television, is Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar. On top of this, we’ll see a star-studded Intercontinental Title ladder match, and CM Punk vs Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight title in the main event. There will also be a post-show with interviews following night two.

Monday April 20th

Kill Tony: WrestleMania (On Netflix)

The WWE, Netflix and Tony Hinchcliffe are all teaming up to host a comedy themed event featuring WWE superstars and personnel, seemingly an attempt to recreate last year’s excitement from the ‘Roast of WrestleMania”

Raw after WrestleMania (8 p.m. EST on Netflix)

Until the ‘SmackDown’ after WrestleMania becomes a more prominent event, the Raw that comes the night after will signify the end of Mania week for me. There are usually title matches, or at least one big event to come from this episode, and only time will tell.