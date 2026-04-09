2026 Masters Prediction Market: Top 10 Kalshi Favorites for Augusta

The Heavyweight Lock: Is Scottie Scheffler at 14% a bargain, or is the market overestimating his ability to navigate the weekend's greens?

The Value Play: Does Ludvig Åberg at 5.1% represent the best buy low opportunity for a player who looks like a future multi-time winner?

The Longshot Pivot: With nearly 20% of the market currently sitting in the Other category, is there a name outside the top 10, like a surging Justin Rose or Brooks Koepka, that is flying under the radar?

Join the Conversation: Which implied probability looks the most off to you? Are you fading the favorites or riding with the market leaders?