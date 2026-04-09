2026 Masters Prediction Market: Top 10 Kalshi Favorites for Augusta

2026 Masters Prediction Market: Implied Probability to Conquer Augusta
Analyzing the Implied Probabilities and Market Movers for the 90th Masters
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Prediction markets have officially replaced the eye test as the ultimate truth-teller, filtering out media narratives to show exactly where the high-stakes capital is landing.
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As the field prepares for the opening round at Augusta National, the board is leaning into a familiar hierarchy of excellence. However, the gap between the heavyweights and the Next Gen is shrinking.
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We aren't interested in sentimental picks or redemption arcs; we’re looking at the cold, hard implied probability of who the market expects to be wearing green on Sunday evening.
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Here is how the betting shares have settled for the top contenders according to the latest market data.