Green Jacket Greatness: Every Masters Winner From the Last Decade

Masters Champions: A Decade of Dominance
The Most Exclusive Club in Sports
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There is no trophy in sports quite like the Green Jacket; you can’t buy it, you can’t borrow it, and unless you’re a member, you can’t even take the thing off the grounds after your first year as champ.
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The last decade at Augusta National has been a fever dream of storylines, giving us the greatest comeback in sports history, a few pandemic-era oddities, and finally, the end of the most talked-about drought in the game.
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As we wait to see who adds their name to the locker room in 2026, let’s look back at the ten men who proved they had the stones to survive Sunday at the Cathedral in the Pines.