Green Jacket Greatness: Every Masters Winner From the Last Decade

There is no trophy in sports quite like the Green Jacket; you can’t buy it, you can’t borrow it, and unless you’re a member, you can’t even take the thing off the grounds after your first year as champ.

The last decade at Augusta National has been a fever dream of storylines, giving us the greatest comeback in sports history, a few pandemic-era oddities, and finally, the end of the most talked-about drought in the game.