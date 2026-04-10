Floral Fire: The Hidden Meanings Behind Every Hole Name at Augusta

Augusta National: Plants, Pines, and Ponds
More Than Just a Pretty Face
-
If you think the Masters is just about guys in Green Jackets and bad putting reads, you're missing half the show; this tournament is basically a high-stakes botanical garden with a golf problem.
-
Before Bobby Jones arrived, this land was Fruitland Nurseries, and the club has spent nearly a century—and hundreds of millions of dollars, ensuring every petal is perfectly in place for the cameras.
-
Every single hole is named after a specific plant or tree, so let’s take a stroll through the blossoms and see the stories behind the most famous 18 stops in sports.