Sony Open Insights: Tickets, Handle, and Key PGA Market Edges

The Sony Open in Hawaii is already shaping up as one of the most market-active early stops on the PGA Tour calendar, and BetMGM data is giving bettors a clear roadmap of where money—and risk—is piling up.

The Sony Open brings a wide field and far more betting volatility than other early-season tournaments. That’s exactly where line movement, ticket concentration, and liability exposure matter most.

Here’s how the betting market is shaping up heading into the week at Waialae.

Tournament Winner Market: Line Movement Tells the Story

Early odds movement in the outright market shows a clear divide between public interest and sharper money.

Ben Griffin has seen his price shorten from +1600 to +1400, one of the most aggressive moves on the board. That shift is backed by heavy handle concentration, suggesting larger wagers rather than casual tickets are driving the move.

Hideki Matsuyama has also drawn steady support, moving from +2000 to +1800. His ball-striking profile fits Waialae well, and this is a spot where bettors historically gravitate toward proven iron play.

Collin Morikawa continues to attract early respect, shortening from +2200 to +2000. His name value matters, but the liability numbers suggest books are far more concerned about exposure than popularity alone.

The most dramatic move belongs to Corey Conners, whose odds have been cut from +4000 to +3000. That type of move typically signals sharp confidence, especially in an event where course fit plays a major role.

Ticket Percentage: Where the Public Is Clicking

Ticket distribution shows a relatively balanced outright board, but a few names stand out.

Collin Morikawa leads all golfers with 7.4% of outright tickets, reinforcing his status as the most popular click among bettors this week.

Corey Conners follows closely at 6.3%, while J.J. Spaun sits at 6.2%, signaling a mix of elite-ball-striker appeal and mid-range value hunting.

This isn’t an overly top-heavy ticket market, which often opens the door for sharper positions to carry more weight than raw volume.

Handle Percentage: Where the Money Is Heaviest

Handle tells a much different story—and it starts with Ben Griffin.

Griffin accounts for a massive 21.6% of total handle in the outright market, a staggering number for an event with this field depth. That level of exposure is rarely driven solely by public bettors.

Collin Morikawa ranks second at 10.3%, while Keegan Bradley checks in at 6.6%, suggesting some sharper players are backing consistency and elite tee-to-green profiles over pure scoring volatility.

This is a clear example of why handle matters more than tickets when assessing true market sentiment.

Biggest Liabilities: Who the Books Need to Fade

From a sportsbook perspective, three names stand out as the biggest risk.

Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, and Corey Conners headline the liability list. When line movement, handle concentration, and liability all align, it’s usually not accidental.

These are the players books are most exposed to—and the ones bettors should pay closest attention to when weighing outright positions.

Top 20 Market: Where Volume Is Spreading Out

The Top 20 market is seeing far more diversification, with bettors spreading exposure across value profiles.

The most bet golfers to finish Top 20 by tickets are Bud Cauley, Hank Lebioda, Takumi Kanaya, Corey Conners, and Ryan Gerard.

This group reflects a blend of steady cut-makers and players whose statistical profiles suggest upside without needing a win to cash.

PGA Sony Open Betting Takeaway

The Sony Open betting board shows a rare alignment between sharp money and public confidence at the top. Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, and Corey Conners aren’t just popular—they’re shaping the entire market.

When handle, line movement, and liability converge, it’s usually a signal worth respecting. Whether bettors choose to follow the money or look for contrarian leverage, the data makes one thing clear: this is not a wide-open board—it’s a targeted one.

All BetMGM data is based on straight tickets—pre-tee-off numbers and odds.