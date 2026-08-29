Del Mar: Gold Phoenix goes for 5th Handicap Title

It’s back to the Jimmy Durante turf course for the Del Mar Handicap, a famed stakes inaugurated in 1937. The winner will get a free trip to the Breeders’ Cup, contested this year at Keeneland.

That spot has been held for the last four years by Gold Phoenix, who will once again contest the 11 furlongs against a solid field. He has won 13 races in a fine career; 4 of those in this race, and all of them consecutively. He likes this place, and this race.

Trainer Phil D’Amato, who will send both Gold Phoenix and Atomic Age to the gate, has won this race in 10 of the last 12 runnings. Like Baffert on the dirt in Southern California, one must always keep an eye on the D’Amato runners in these spots.

The field this year includes the best of the distance runners on the West Coast, and a major shipper contender. Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager. If you’re wagering in Southern California, check out AmWager! They have a 100% deposit match up to $50.

Grade 2 Del Mar Handicap. 1 ⅜ miles, turf. 3+up. $300,000.





1. Santa Barbarian. 30/1. Jockey: Tiago Pereira. Trainer: Ryan Hanson.

Ryan Hanson will send Santa Barbarian to the gate for his 10th lifetime start, and 2nd in graded company. The last effort, in last year’s San Juan Capistrano, ended with him crossing the line 31 lengths behind the winner. I expect something similar today.

2. Test Score. 3/1. Jockey: Juan Hernandez. Trainer: Graham Motion.

Test Score exits a disappointing effort in the Grade 1 Arlington Million, after a near-win in the 9 ½ furlong Grade 1 Manhattan. He’s been in nothing but the very best company east of the Rockies, and should be a major contender here. He shipped west last year to win the Twilight Derby at Santa Anita, and ran out of time next out in the Hollywood Derby at Del Mar. I think he wins that race if it’s at this distance; he’s my top pick today. Trainer Graham Motion shipped Warming to win this month’s Grade 2 Yellow Ribbon Handicap, and will look to follow up here.

3. Nitti. 12/1. Jockey: Victor Espinoza. Trainer: Antonio Garcia.

Nitti was last seen 14 months ago, winning the Grade 3 San Juan Capistrano at Santa Anita, another marathon turf race. He’s been working consistently at both Santa Anita and Del Mar, but I worry this distance might be too much too early. I’ll play against, but a future return to form is not out of the question.

4. Gold Phoenix. 5/2. Jockey: Hector Berrios. Trainer: Phil D’Amato.

Gold Phoenix needs no endorsement here: he’s won this race 4 years in a row, and has won his previous two races, both of those in graded company. If he wins, it’ll be a surprise to no one; I’m not sure I’d bet less than the 5/2 listed on the morning line; I think bettors should prepare for a price of 9/5 or less.

5. Atomic Age. 20/1. Jockey: Kazushi Kimura. Trainer: Phil D’Amato.

Atomic Age began his career in the Chad Brown barn, and follows a familiar path to the D’Amato operation after a less-than-remarkable start to his career. He was immediately successful in the D’Amato barn, stalking and pouncing for a win last out at Del Mar. He’s switching off of lasix, without which he’s never won; he’ll have to be considerably better should he want to compete in this group.

6. Maaz. 15/1. Jockey: Ricardo Gonzalez. Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

Maaz finished 2nd to Test Score in last year’s Twilight Derby, but hasn’t returned to that form since. Sidelined for much of 2026, he’ll make his 2nd start of the year here. He’s a deep closer, so he’ll try to do his best running late. I think he’s not yet up to the task.

7. Atitlan. 6/1. Jockey: Umberto Rispoli. Trainer: Richard Mandella.

Atitlan was part of the 3 horse blanket finish in last year’s Handicap, and returned this year in a good effort in the listed Wickerr Stakes. Jockey Umberto Rispoli has been booked, and given his running style, that’s a major plus. Both 6/1 horses are of interest today; if you’re trying to maximize the late sequence, he’s a must include.

8. Mondego. 6/1. Jockey: Antonio Fresu. Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

Mondego is the other 6/1 horse in the field, coming out of a better-than-it-looks run in the Grade 2 Eddie Read last out. He finished 3 lengths behind Gold Phoenix in his first run off a 2 month layoff. He should be fresh here, and was very effective at 10 furlongs in the Grade 3 San Marcos this year at Santa Anita. Like Atitlan, he’s a must include if you’re looking to maximize the late sequence.

9. Old Pal. 12/1. Jockey: Joel Rosario. Trainer: Mark Glatt.

Old Pal is a Cal-bred, and winner of this year’s Turf Classic at Santa Anita. He nearly won last November’s Grade 2 Seabiscuit Handicap, also contested at Del Mar. This is his 2nd start this year, and he was very good in his 2026 debut. He’s a must-include for trifecta plays today.

10. Flashiest. 12/1. Jockey: Armando Ayuso. Trainer: Leonard Powell.

Flashiest’s connections shipped him east to try the 2 mile Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup at Saratoga, where he finished up the track. Prior to that, he was on a 3-race streak of 2nd-place finishes. He’s an interesting runner off the break; I’ll let him beat me here.

11. Packs a Whalop. 10/1. Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo. Trainer: John Sadler.

In April, trainer John Sadler made the decision to enter Packs A Whalop in a $40,000 claiming race. It was a calculated gamble that paid off: Packs a Whalop won, and used that confidence to win again last out. He was 2nd in last year’s Grade 2 Whittingham at Santa Anita; a return to form here would be surprising, but not impossible.

The Sporting Tribune Wager: Race 8, $3 Late Pick 3 ($54): 1,9,11 / 1,2,8 / 2,4. Good Luck!