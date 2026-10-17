Santa Anita Saturday: A Quintet in The Lure

Today is Lure Stakes Day at Santa Anita, named in honor of an oft-forgotten horse.

Lure was foaled in 1989, a son of Danzig out of the Alydar mare Endear. He broke his maiden in his first ever race, a maiden special weight race in June of his 2-year-old season. He began his career on the dirt, winning the Grade 2 Gotham the following spring, before trainer Shug McGaughey realized he’d excel on the green stuff.

And excel he did.

In addition to the Gotham, Lure won 8 other graded stakes, 3 of them Grade 1s. He went back-to-back in the Breeders’ Cup Mile, and won stakes from New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, out west to California. He was a flat winner, twice having streaks of at least four consecutive wins.

The stakes conditions for the Lure are quite the opposite of his career: a horse can only enter this starting gate if they haven’t won a stakes this calendar year. A quintet of runners will fill the gate today, as part of the early sequence.

Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager. If you’re wagering on Southern California, check out our partners at AmWager! They have a 100% deposit match up to $50 for new customers.

The Lure. 1 mile, turf. 3+up. $80,000.

1. Nesso’s Lasthurrah. 3/1. Jockey: Hector Berrios. Trainer: Jeff Bonde.

The Jeff Bonde trained Nesso’s Lasthurrah has tried stakes company 3 times, to no avail. Last out, he tried the Grade 2 Eddie D, a sprint down the hill; he was competitive early before fading in the stretch. His best runs have come at shorter distances; I’ll let him beat me here.

2. Artislas. 8/5. Jockey: Juan Hernandez. Trainer: Jeff Mullins.

Artislas exits back-to-back good efforts in stakes company, the most recent coming in the Grade 2 Del Mar Mile. He lost both of those races to King of Gosford – and the good news here – there is no contender like that in this race. He’s an obvious must-include, if not the most likely winner.

3. Astronomer. 3/1. Jockey: Joel Rosario. Trainer: Simon Callaghan.

Astronomer will make his 28th start today, a 7-year-old son of Air Force Blue. He’s only won 3 times, and never at Santa Anita; however, I think the switch to Joel Rosario and a way-above-average showing in the Del Mar Mile show he’s in great form. I’ll be including in my tickets.

4. Twirling Point. 9/2. Jockey: Ricardo Gonzalez. Trainer: Blaine Wright.

Twirling Point was claimed for $50,000 this past spring, and has yet to run to that form. He was good in the Wicker over the summer at Del Mar, run under similar conditions to this race. I’ll let him beat me here.

5. Endlessly. 4/1. Jockey: Umberto Rispoli. Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

Endlessly was a prominent member of the 2024 Kentucky Derby trail, winning the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on his way to an automatic spot in the starting gate. He hasn’t won since that race, and is one of the more puzzling runners in the country. This type of company makes considerably more sense than other he’s been in, so he’s got a shot today.

The Sporting Tribune Play:

$10 Early Pick 3, starts race 1 ($40): 7 / 2,4 / 2,3. Good Luck!