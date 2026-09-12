Los Alamitos Saturday: Sprinting in the Becca Taylor

With Del Mar in the rearview, it’s time for the annual autumn detour to Los Al.

Today’s Becca Taylor Stakes, a 6 furlong sprint for 3-year-old fillies, is named for the Steve Miyadi-trained Cal-bred, winner of 9 races from 10 lifetime starts. She won the 2022 Grade 2 Great Lady M Stakes, contested annually at Los Alamitos.

Today’s field is a fun one: a mix of lighter-raced fillies with those who tried more prestigious early career routes. Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager. When wagering at Los Alamitos – check out AmWager. They have a 100% deposit match up to $50 for new customers.

The Becca Taylor. 6 furlongs, dirt. 3-year-old fillies. $100,000.

1. La Ville Lumiere. 7/2. Jockey: Kazushi Kimura. Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

Michael McCarthy-trained La Ville Lumiere is one of a quartet of experienced fillies in the field, and she’ll make her 10th start today. McCarthy had her on the dirt as a 2-year-old and moved her to synthetic on the Kentucky Oaks trail; her 2 lifetime wins, however, have come on the turf. The good news: the Los Al dirt course plays well for turf horses; her major question lies in her ability to get the pace today, which I think she won’t.

2. Troisieme Etoile. 8/1. Jockey: Edwin Maldonado. Trainer: Doug O’Neill.

Troisieme Etoile won a sprint over this course on July 4 of this year, sitting just off the pace before pouncing in deep stretch. She’s a Cal-bred, and has tried stakes company twice, to no avail. This race, like those, is run without lasix; I think she’s up against it today.

3. Dainey. 9/5. Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo. Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Dainey was an impressive debut winner for trainer Bob Baffert, breaking from the rail and sitting just off the leaders. She’s been off since that win on May 31, but her recent work tab shows a filly in good form. Top jock Jaramillo keeps the mount, tons to like here. Top pick.

4. Billie Holiday. 9/2. Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke. Trainer: Steve Miyadi.

Billie Holiday will make only her 5th career start, but she’ll make it coming off consecutive trips to the winner’s circle. She broke her maiden in December at Santa Anita, and returned in flashy style with an easy win in August at Del Mar. I’ve got her 2nd in this group, and I think she could develop into a Cal-bred to watch.

5. Kinzlee’scharisma. 15/1. Jockey: Mike Smith. Trainer: Daniel Jensen.

Kinzlee’scharisma will try to win for the 2nd time in her career today, the other coming in a restricted maiden optional claimer in July. They tried her in the Grade 3 Torrey Pines last out, finishing up the track in that one. I expect similar today.

6. Mohaven. 2/1. Jockey: Kyle Frey. Trainer: John Sadler.

John Sadler will send Mohaven to the gate, already a winner of 2 stakes races. She won the Evening Jewel, a sprint race for Cal-bred fillies; she followed it up with a dominating 2 turn win in the Melair. She can win here, but will likely have to hope Dainey just doesn’t have her stamina back.

The Sporting Tribune Wager:

$5 Late Pick 3, Starts Race 7 ($30): 1,4,7 / 4,8 / 3. Good Luck!