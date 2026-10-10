Santa Anita Saturday: Down The Hill in the Flag

It’s the middle of October, the weekends between major stakes dates. At Santa Anita, that means the spotlight is for Cal-breds.

The California Flag Handicap is named for a horse – not the iconic drapeau which represents 1846’s Bear Flag Revolt. California Flag won the 2009 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, held at Santa Anita. He was a homebred for Barbara and Keith Card, winning 11 of his 27 starts, 8 of those coming in stakes.

Today’s field features 5 stakes winners amongst its 7 starters, making for a great betting race. Let’s meet the field, and put together our weekly wager. If you’re wagering on Santa Anita, check out AmWager! They have a 100% deposit match up to $50 for new customers.

The California Flag Handicap. 6 ½ furlongs, downhill turf. Cal-breds, 3+up. $100,000.

1. Lonesome Stew. 6/5. Jockey: Umberto Rispoli. Trainer: Mark Glatt.

Lonesome Stew enters off a win over the mile turf course at Del Mar, against open company at the $100,000 allowance level. When handicapping the downhill course, I love a horse that’s good over the mile. Lonesome Stew also won the 2025 Sensational Star Stakes, a race with the same conditions as this one. His rail draw makes this a bit tougher, but he’s an obvious contender today.

2. On The Whim. 6/1. Jockey: Tiago Pereira. Trainer: Dean Pederson.

On The Whim is a solid runner, a 5 time winner in his career. He won California Deamin’ in August at Del Mar, an 8 ½ furlong stakes over the turf course. He has a poor record down the hill, so he’ll have to show a new dimension. I’ll pass today, but this wouldn’t be a big upset.

3. Chromeflash. 30/1. Jockey: Ricardo Gonzalez. Trainer: Paula Capestro.

Chromeflash is worthy of the 30/1 next to his name, a 2 time winner in 18 races. One of those wins did come down the hill, and it came this year. If you’re looking to fill out your trifecta, he might spice it up.

4. Flyover. 4/1. Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo. Trainer: John Sadler.

Flyover is this year’s winner of the Sensational Star, which he backed up in the Crystal Waters over a mile at Del Mar. He’s been off since July, but trainer John Sadler wins off the these kinds of layoffs at 18%. I’ve got him on top today.

5. Steak Fries. 6/1. Jockey: Juan Hernandez. Trainer: Craig Lewis.

Steak Fries is one of 2 non-stakes winners in the field, but that could easily change today. He’s been to the winner’s circle after his last two races, and adds champion jockey Juan Hernandez. He’s the most likely winner of the longer-odds horses today.

6. Big City Lights. 9/2. Jockey: Kazushi Kimura. Trainer: Richard Mandella.

Making only his 2nd lifetime start on turf, Big City Lights is a perennial winner in the Cal-bred ranks. He’s a winner af 6 stakes races in his career, but all have come on dirt. I like trainer Richard Mandella taking a shot here, as he’s shown acumen at 7 furlongs. Jockey Kazushi Kimura, who’s been aboard for all 3 of his races this year, including a pair of wins. I think he’s up against it as far as a win, but he’s a solid alternative to the lower-priced runners.

7. Boss Sully. 8/1. Jockey: Mike Smith. Trainer: Brian Koriner.

Boss Sully has won down the hill previously, topping a Cal-bred allowance field in 2023. He did win the Siren Lure Stakes this year, a flat 6 furlong turf sprint at Santa Anita. This is a different type of ask than his flat sprints; I think he’s up against it here.

The Sporting Tribune Wager

$3 Pick 3, starts race 8 ($54): 3,5,13 / 1,4,5 / 3,4. Good Luck!