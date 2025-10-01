Live NowLive
MLB · 1 hour ago

2025 MLB Postseason: Best Wild Card Player Prop Bets Today (10/01)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

2025 MLB Postseason: Best Wild Card Player Prop Bets Today (10/01)

The 2025 MLB Postseason continues today with four Wild Card matchups on tap.

The Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers each hold 1-0 leads in their respective series.

Here are my top player prop bets for the action:

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

BOS Rob Refsnyder to Record 2+ Total Bases (+190) @ New York Yankees

  • A lefty killer, Refsnyder will again handle DH duties with New York sending Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA) to the mound.
  • The 34-year-old has had great success against Rodon, going 6-for-17 (.353) lifetime with four of those hits going for extra bases.
  • Since 2023, Refsnyder has slashed a strong .304/.407/.503 in 428 plate appearances against southpaws.
  • Refsnyder boasts a 41.9% hard-hit rate this season against LHP.

LAD Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+265) vs. Cincinnati Reds

  • Muncy hit 19 home runs in 100 games for the Dodgers during the regular season.
  • He is 2-for-5 (.400) in his career against Reds starter Zack Littell (10-8, 3.82 ERA), with both hits leaving the yard.
  • Littell allowed 36 home runs during the regular season, the second-most in MLB.
  • Littell is surrendering 1.64 HR/9 to left-handed batters.
  • Littell is yielding a 43.1% fly ball rate to LHBs.
  • During the regular season, Muncy slugged .514 with a .923 OPS against right-handed pitching.
  • Muncy boasts a 48.4% fly ball rate this season against RHB.

