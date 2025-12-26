Have the Boston Red Sox Done Enough To Address Their Rotation for 2026?

Have the Boston Red Sox Done Enough With the Rotation for 2026?

For all the attention paid to the Red Sox’s pursuit of middle-of-the-order offense, their work behind Garrett Crochet has unfolded more quietly — and perhaps more deliberately.

Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear early in the offseason that Boston wasn’t interested in padding the back of the rotation. If they were going to add a starter, it needed to be someone capable of pitching at the front and starting a playoff game.

The additions of Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo reflect that philosophy. The question for bettors heading into 2026 isn’t whether the Red Sox rotation is good — it clearly is — but whether it’s good enough to keep pace in the AL East.

Garrett Crochet Gives Boston a True Betting Anchor

Everything starts with Crochet.

Boston finally has what every betting model craves: a true ace capable of controlling variance. Crochet proved in 2025 that he can handle a full workload, suppress runs, and show up in October. That alone changes how the Red Sox should be priced in:

Series bets

Game 1 playoff lines

Early-season unders

Live betting when Boston holds late leads

Teams without an ace tend to fluctuate wildly. Teams with one don’t.

Crochet’s presence raises Boston’s floor on a nightly basis — and that matters more in betting markets than raw upside.

Sonny Gray: The High-Floor Addition That Stabilizes Outcomes

The acquisition of Gray wasn’t flashy, but it was intentional.

At 36, Gray is not being asked to overpower hitters. He’s being asked to avoid blowups, and he has done that better than almost anyone over the last three seasons. Few pitchers combine workload, command, and consistency the way Gray does.

From a betting standpoint, Gray:

Limits multi-run innings

Keeps Boston competitive even when offense stalls

Makes Boston more reliable in road games and series finales

Velocity decline is real, but so is sequencing, pitchability, and experience. Gray is less about ceiling and more about protecting against downside, which sportsbooks often undervalue early in the season.

Johan Oviedo Represents the Rotation’s Swing Factor

If Gray raised the floor, Oviedo raises — or lowers — the ceiling.

Oviedo’s profile fits Breslow’s preferences perfectly: size, extension, velocity, and post-Tommy John upside. His late-2025 return showed promise, but the command wasn’t fully back yet, as reflected in his walk rate.

For bettors, Oviedo is the volatility variable:

If the command improves, Boston suddenly has a legitimate No. 2-type arm

If it doesn’t, he’s a depth starter masquerading as more

That uncertainty matters because sportsbooks tend to price rotations on median projections, not best- or worst-case outcomes. Oviedo’s range of results creates opportunity — particularly in first-half markets.

Depth Is Boston’s Strength — and Its Dilemma

On paper, the Red Sox have an embarrassment of riches:

Crochet

Gray

Oviedo

Brayan Bello

Kutter Crawford

Patrick Sandoval

Kyle Harrison

Payton Tolle

Connelly Early

That’s nine viable options for five spots.

Depth wins over 162 games, but depth doesn’t win playoff series. And from a betting lens, surplus depth often signals trade leverage, not final construction.

Boston finished 12th in MLB ERA in 2025, buoyed by Crochet and a strong season from Bello. But Bello’s underlying profile suggests more mid-rotation stability than frontline dominance, and relying on young arms like Tolle or Early to carry postseason innings is a gamble.

Why the Market May Still Be Underselling Boston’s Rotation

Here’s where things get interesting.

According to FanGraphs projections, Boston’s rotation WAR is tied for the best in baseball. That kind of projection doesn’t always translate directly to betting lines — especially when public perception lags behind roster construction.

Early in the season, expect:

Conservative win totals

Skepticism baked into futures

Boston priced closer to the middle of the AL pack than the top

That creates value if Boston converts depth into one more needle-moving arm.

The AL East Arms Race Isn’t Slowing Down

Standing pat may not be enough.

Toronto has doubled down after winning the American League, adding rotation firepower on top of Shane Bieber. The Yankees will get Gerrit Cole back. The Baltimore Orioles continue to churn arms.

Boston doesn’t need to lead the division in ERA — but it can’t afford to be fourth-best either.

This is why the reported interest in arms like Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers) or Cole Ragans (Kansas City Royals) matters. One more frontline-caliber starter would fundamentally change how sportsbooks must price Boston across:

Division futures

Series prices against elite teams

Playoff odds

Betting Verdict: Have the Red Sox Done Enough?

They’ve done enough to raise the floor.



They haven’t done enough to raise the ceiling — yet.

As currently constructed, Boston’s rotation is:

Deep

Durable

Competitive

But in a division where elite pitching is becoming the norm, another high-impact addition may be necessary to justify aggressive futures positions.

For bettors, the key is timing. If Boston adds another top-of-the-rotation arm, early prices will disappear quickly. Until then, the Red Sox profile as a team that will outperform conservative projections, but still sit one move short of true contention pricing.

Depth keeps you alive.



Stars win divisions.

