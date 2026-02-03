MLB Free Agency: Projected Teams and Contracts for the Top 10 Players

1) Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez, SP

Age in 2026 : 32

: 32 2025 Stats : 31 GS, 192 P, 3.66 ERA, 3.38 FIP, 1.24 WHIP, 8.77 K/9

: 31 GS, 192 P, 3.66 ERA, 3.38 FIP, 1.24 WHIP, 8.77 K/9 Contract Prediction: Five-year, $160 million deal (AAV: $32M)

Five-year, $160 million deal (AAV: $32M) Original Team Prediction: New York Mets

Our initial projection had Framber Valdez landing in Toronto, driven by the belief that the Blue Jays would make an aggressive push for a frontline starter. That instinct wasn’t wrong; Toronto did chase a top-of-the-rotation arm, but the target turned out to be Dylan Cease rather than Valdez.

The Blue Jays then went a step further by bolstering their rotation with the signing of Cody Ponce to a three-year, $30 million deal. With those moves in place, it’s safe to say Valdez is no longer a realistic fit in Toronto this offseason.

That leaves Valdez searching for a new landing spot, and one potential destination stands out in an even larger market: the New York Mets. New York has made it clear they are hunting for high-end pitching and could already be exploring the trade market, with names like Freddy Peralta and Joe Ryan reportedly in play.

If the Mets ultimately decide that free agency is the cleaner path, Valdez would make a ton of sense as a stabilizing presence atop the rotation. His ground-ball-heavy profile would be especially appealing pitching in front of an elite infield, anchored by the newly formed double-play duo of Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien. That combination alone could help maximize Valdez’s value and make New York a strong fit.