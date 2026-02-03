MLB Free Agency: Projected Teams and Contracts for the Top 10 Players

Zac Gallen, SP
- Age in 2026: 30
- 2025 Stats: 33 GS, 192 IP, 4.83 ERA, 4.51 FIP, 1.26 WHIP, 8.20 K/9
- Contract Prediction: Two-year, $54 million deal (AAV: $27M), opt-out after 2026
- Team Prediction: Chicago Cubs
Zac Gallen and Dylan Cease share more than a few similarities. Both pitchers have finished as Cy Young finalists without ever taking home the award, both are entering their age-30 seasons, and both have established themselves as durable, high-end starters. They’re also represented by the same agent, Scott Boras. On paper, their free-agent profiles look remarkably alike.
That’s what makes the projected gap in their contracts so striking. While Cease is expected to command north of $200 million, Gallen’s market appears far more modest, barely clearing $50 million. That disparity reflects how teams are likely to view Boras’s two top pitching clients, rather than a pure talent comparison.
Cease is expected to draw aggressive bidding because of his raw stuff and perceived upside. Teams see an arm with ace-level swing-and-miss ability, and many pitching coaches believe they can unlock a Cy Young season. The underlying numbers support that optimism, as Cease posted a 3.46 expected ERA despite a 4.55 actual ERA. Given his recent bounce-back track record, clubs are likely to pay the ceiling.
Gallen’s market feels less certain. The expectation here is that Boras may push too hard early, forcing Gallen to pivot late in the offseason. A short-term “pillow contract” makes sense, similar to Pete Alonso’s deal last winter. A two-year, $54 million agreement with a player opt-out after year one would allow Gallen to reset his value while protecting against downside.
The Cubs stand out as a logical fit, needing another right-handed starter to balance an increasingly left-handed rotation.