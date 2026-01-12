Playing GM: 3 Key Moves to Finish the Astros’ 2026 Roster

Trade Four Players for MacKenzie Gore
With Valdez likely departing, the Astros will be without a left-handed starter, a critical void in the rotation. Fortunately, the Washington Nationals may be open to moving ace southpaw MacKenzie Gore.
Gore’s 2025 season was a study in contrasts. By the All-Star break, the 26-year-old posted a 3.02 ERA, 2.96 FIP, and 30.6% strikeout rate across 110.1 innings, earning his first All-Star selection. After the break, however, he struggled, posting a 6.75 ERA in 11 starts and finishing with a 4.17 ERA and 2.9 fWAR. Even so, his four-pitch arsenal remains elite, with a slider that limited opponents to a .195 average and a 40.5% whiff rate.
Acquiring Gore would come at a high cost: in this scenario, the Astros would send Brice Matthews (No. 2 Astros prospect), Xavier Neyens (No. 1), AJ Blubaugh (No. 9), and Kevin Alvarez (No. 10). Matthews impressed in Triple-A, hitting .371 with 17 homers and 41 stolen bases. Blubaugh posted a 1.69 ERA in 32 MLB innings. Alvarez and Neyens are high-upside, long-term bets — Alvarez shone in the Dominican Summer League, while Neyens was a first-round pick last year.
Despite the price, Gore’s elite strikeout ability and upside make him a game-changing rotation piece for Houston.
