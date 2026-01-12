Playing GM: 3 Key Moves to Finish the Astros’ 2026 Roster

Astros 2025: A Season to Forget

The 2025 season was a new kind of frustration for the Houston Astros. For the first time since 2016, their campaign ended with Game 162, leaving them to watch the postseason from the couch. The departures of Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker marked a significant shift, turning a team accustomed to finding ways to win into one that struggled to find its footing.

As Houston heads into 2026, the offseason promises intrigue. All-Star lefty Framber Valdez hit free agency, leaving a rotation now entirely right-handed. New additions Tatsuya Imai from Japan and former Pirates starter Mike Burrows bolster the staff, but questions remain.

The offense retains talent, with young players like Cam Smith and Zach Cole poised for bigger roles, yet there’s still room to strengthen the roster.

