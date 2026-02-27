Ranking the Top 10 Fantasy Baseball MLB Second Basemen for 2026

Top 10 Fantasy Second Basemen for 2026: Youth vs. Veteran Consistency

Historically, second base has been a bit of an offensive desert in fantasy baseball. However, that narrative is shifting. We are seeing a massive influx of younger talent with immense upside cracking our list just as several mainstays begin to age out of the elite tier.

The next wave is officially here—four of our top 10 players have two or fewer years of MLB service time. Yet, despite the youth movement, the throne still belongs to Ketel Marte, who shows no signs of relinquishing his spot. In a position with such thin depth, your draft strategy is key: do you reach early for a superstar, or find two "roll of the dice" options and hope for a breakout?

These rankings are pulled from Just Baseball's Top 200 Overall Fantasy Players.

