MLB · 1 hour ago

World Baseball Classic Betting Trends: USA Leads the Handle at BetMGM

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Everything is on the line as the 2026 World Baseball Classic nears, and the “sharp money" at BetMGM is already making its voice heard. While Team USA enters the tournament as a heavy favorite to reclaim the gold, a flurry of late-breaking roster changes—including the addition of Roman Anthony as an injury replacement for Corbin Carroll—has kept the betting lines moving. With the championship game set for March 17 in Miami, bettors are tracking the shifts as three major powerhouses pull away from the pack.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

BetMGM Insights: World Baseball Classic 2026

The current market data reveals a clear hierarchy, with the United States, Japan, and the Dominican Republic dominating both the betting handle and total ticket count.

Line Movement (Open to Now)

  • USA: +140 to -110

  • Venezuela: +1400 to +1000

Highest Ticket%

  • USA: 35.5%

  • Japan: 30.3%

  • Dominican Republic: 15.3%

Highest Handle%

  • USA: 38.7%

  • Dominican Republic: 24.0%

  • Venezuela: 16.9%

Biggest Liabilities

  • USA

  • Japan

  • Dominican Republic

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Market Breakdown: Chasing the Big Three

  • The American “Redeem Team": Despite losing Corbin Carroll to a hamate injury, the addition of Roman Anthony and the presence of captains like Aaron Judge have kept the U.S. as a steady -105 favorite. Traders have shortened their odds from a +140 open to a current -110 as they lead the handle at nearly 39%.

  • Japan’s Title Defense: The reigning champions are a massive liability for BetMGM, holding over 30% of all tickets. Led by Shohei Ohtani, Japan remains the most clinical threat to the U.S. dominance at +380.

  • The Venezuelan Surge: While long shots compared to the “Big Three," Venezuela has seen the most significant positive line movement, jumping from +1400 to +1000. They currently hold the third-highest handle percentage (16.9%) as bettors look for a high-value sleeper.

World Baseball Classic Betting Insights

Team Opening Odds Current Odds Ticket% Handle%
USA +140 -110 35.5% 38.7%
Japan +300 +350 30.3% 14.9%
Dominican Republic +400 +400 15.3% 24.0%
Venezuela +1400 +1000 4.4% 16.9%
Puerto Rico +1200 +2500 3.6% 1.2%
Mexico +2000 +2500 2.3% 0.4%
Korea +4000 +6600 1.8% 0.6%
Chinese Taipei +10000 +25000 1.3% 0.6%
Canada +4000 +5000 0.8% 0.3%
Cuba +5000 +10000 0.8% 0.8%
Brazil +25000 +50000 0.8% 0.1%
Netherlands +5000 +10000 0.5% 0.0%
Colombia +6600 +10000 0.5% 0.2%
Israel +10000 +50000 0.5% 0.3%
Italy +5000 +10000 0.3% 0.6%
Panama +10000 +25000 0.3% 0.4%
Great Britain +20000 +50000 0.3% 0.0%
Australia +20000 +50000 0.3% 0.0%
Nicaragua +25000 +50000 0.3% 0.0%
Czechia +25000 +50000 0.3%
