Chicago White Sox 2026 Rebuild: Youth Movement, MLB Trade and Free Agent Ideas

A White Sox Rebuild That Finally Has a Pulse

Not long ago, the Chicago White Sox were flirting with historically bad territory. A 60–102 finish doesn’t scream optimism on its own, but context matters — and in 2025, the context changed.

The second half of the season quietly delivered something the South Side hasn’t had in years: a clear outline of what’s next. The youth movement began to show real substance, not just theoretical upside. Catcher Kyle Teel and shortstop Colson Montgomery both emerged as top-six hitters at their positions after the All-Star break, while other pieces started to settle into place.

This isn’t a team on the verge of contention. But for the first time in a while, the White Sox look like a rebuild that’s actually moving forward instead of sideways.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.