Chicago White Sox 2026 Rebuild: Youth Movement, MLB Trade and Free Agent Ideas

Hold Onto Luis Robert Jr. — For Now
No White Sox discussion is complete without Luis Robert Jr., and 2025 was another reminder of both sides of the coin.
The first half was brutal. The second half looked like the superstar version again. After the All-Star break, Robert slashed .298/.352/.456 with five home runs in just 125 plate appearances.
Yes, the injuries remain part of the conversation — they always will. But holding Robert now does little to hurt his value and leaves open the possibility of inflating it. If he’s healthy and productive early, he becomes one of the most sought-after bats on the market. Even if not, his defense and power still carry appeal.
With team control through 2027 via a club option, there’s no urgency to force a move.