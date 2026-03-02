Padres Spring Training Notes: Ty France Impresses, Hoeing Setback

France Makes Immediate Impact in Cactus League

The Padres reunited with France on a one-year, minor league contract in mid-February, adding to what at the time was a thin bench/platoon chart. So far in Cactus League play, the All-Star, who is also coming off a Gold Glove season at first base, is impressing at Padres camp. Most recently, he singled in San Diego's lone run in Sunday's 9-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. In 14 at-bats, France is slashing .357/.438/.357 with three RBIs. It's unclear how much playing time he'd receive if he were to make the Padres Opening Day roster, but it might be safe to assume a platoon role at first base would be in order. As constructed, left-handed slugger Gavin Sheets is penciled in as the Friars' everyday first baseman.