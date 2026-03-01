Padres Sign Outfielder Alex Verdugo To Minor League Contract

Per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the San Diego Padres signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a minor-league contract on Sunday. The 29-year-old spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being shipped off to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that sent superstar Mookie Betts to L.A. He was also part of the New York Yankees World Series run in 2024 and spent part of last season in the Atlanta Braves organization.

San Diego’s interest in Verdugo stems back a few seasons. They attempted to acquire the left-handed hitter via trade in ’24 and held talks with him after that season to bring him in via free agency.

It’s expected for Verdugo to report to spring camp, but don’t expect him to crack the Padres’ Opening Day roster. Ramón Laureano is expected to remain as San Diego’s starting left fielder this year, while Nick Castellanos will mix into outfield and first base roles as well.

Keeping Verdugo’s bat in the conversation does create for some intriguing discussion, though. From 2019 through 2023, he ranked 11th in the big leagues with a .292 batting average against right-handed pitchers with an .812 OPS.

Verdugo hit .239 with a .585 OPS and 12 RBIs in 197 at-bats for the Braves last season.