Diamond in the Rough: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleeper at Every Position

The Art of the Late-Round Flyer
In fantasy baseball, your early rounds provide the foundation, but your late-round "flyers" win the league. Finding value after pick 200 requires a mix of scouting elite prospects, identifying post-hype bounce-backs, and tracking off-season transactions.
As you’ll see in the snapshot below, the value range is wide—stretching from established relievers like Seranthony Dominguez to deep-league flyers like Triston Casas.
|Position
|Player
|ADP (NFBC)
|The "Hook"
|C
|Austin Wells
|222
|Primary NYY backstop; 20-HR power potential.
|1B
|Triston Casas
|482
|Elite 2023 pedigree; potential trade/DH candidate.
|2B
|Willi Castro
|321
|Coors Field home; 3-position eligibility.
|SS
|Kevin McGonigle
|316
|Elite contact; Top-5 MLB prospect.
|SP
|Quinn Priester
|290
|Brewers "pitching lab" breakout; 55% GB rate.
|RP
|S. Dominguez
|230
|Paid $20M to close; 30% strikeout rate.
With the National Fantasy Baseball Championship (NFBC) rankings as our guiding light, we pick a sleeper at each position worth serious consideration.
Let's take a deep look at every pick, starting behind the plate.
Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.