Diamond in the Rough: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleeper at Every Position

2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: One Hidden Gem at Every Position

The Art of the Late-Round Flyer

In fantasy baseball, your early rounds provide the foundation, but your late-round "flyers" win the league. Finding value after pick 200 requires a mix of scouting elite prospects, identifying post-hype bounce-backs, and tracking off-season transactions.

As you’ll see in the snapshot below, the value range is wide—stretching from established relievers like Seranthony Dominguez to deep-league flyers like Triston Casas.

Position Player ADP (NFBC) The "Hook" C Austin Wells 222 Primary NYY backstop; 20-HR power potential. 1B Triston Casas 482 Elite 2023 pedigree; potential trade/DH candidate. 2B Willi Castro 321 Coors Field home; 3-position eligibility. SS Kevin McGonigle 316 Elite contact; Top-5 MLB prospect. SP Quinn Priester 290 Brewers "pitching lab" breakout; 55% GB rate. RP S. Dominguez 230 Paid $20M to close; 30% strikeout rate.

With the National Fantasy Baseball Championship (NFBC) rankings as our guiding light, we pick a sleeper at each position worth serious consideration.

Let's take a deep look at every pick, starting behind the plate.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.