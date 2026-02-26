2026 WBC Pool B Preview: Team USA, Mexico, and Italy Battle in Houston

The Most Exciting Pool in the 2026 World Baseball Classic

When I first sat down to write this preview, I was ready to crown Pool B as the most electric grouping in the entire 2026 World Baseball Classic. After a second thought, any doubts I had vanished: I simply love this tournament, and Pool B is undoubtedly the one to watch.

Hosted at Daikin Park in Houston, this pool features a collision of giants and rising programs: USA, Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, and Brazil. While Team USA enters as the clear favorite, the depth of this group is historic. This is the only pool in the tournament featuring two 2023 semifinalists (USA and Mexico) and three 2023 quarterfinalists (USA, Mexico, and Italy).

Pool B Power Rankings & Prediction

1) USA

2) Mexico

3) Italy

4) Great Britain

5) Brazil

Prediction: USA and Mexico advance to the quarterfinals.

