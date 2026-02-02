SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

MLB · 1 hour ago

10 Pitchers Ready to Save a Contender’s 2026 Season

Sportsgrid Staff

Host · Writer

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

View Market Movements →
🏀

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

View Market Movements →

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

View Market Movements →

EDITOR'S PICKS

SportsMillions: Pick'em, Blitz'em and Social Casino
bookmakerLogo
Feb 8 6:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SEA

SEA

-5.5

-213

O 45.5

NE

NE

+5.5

+203

U 45.5

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 3 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 3 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 3 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 7 minutes ago
2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Predictions & Debates
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals Struggle: Talent vs Management Issues
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL ROTY Kalshi Odds: Top Defensive & Offensive Players
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
Vrabel vs. Macdonald: The Battle for NFL Coach of the Year
Sport Logo
NFL · 2 days ago
NFL MVP Race: Cases for Matthew Stafford and Drake Maye