10 Pitchers Ready to Save a Contender’s 2026 Season

2025 Stats: 13-11 | 31 GS | 192.0 IP | 3.66 ERA | 3.37 FIP | 1.24 WHIP | 187 K | 4.0 fWAR

Age in 2026: 32

Astros Legacy: After eight seasons in Houston, Valdez enters the market with two All-Star nods and a World Series ring.

The "Down" Year: Even in a "down" 2025, where he struggled with hard-hit rates (46.3%) and walks (8.5%), he still produced a 4.0 fWAR, numbers most pitchers dream of.

Air Cleared: His camp has assured teams that the infamous "cross-up" incident with César Salazar is in the past and doesn't define his character.