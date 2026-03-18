WBC 2026 MLB Prospect Breakouts: 5 Future Stars Dominating the World Stage

Dante Nori, a former first-round pick for the Philadelphia Phillies, has been one of the hottest hitters in the entire 2026 tournament.

Nori made WBC history for Italy, becoming the first player in the nation's history to hit two home runs in a single game during a shutout win over Brazil.

Across five games, he posted an elite 1.349 OPS, ranking him among the top nine hitters in the world for the current tournament.