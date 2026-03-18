Bregman Joins the North Side: Ranking the 10 Best Players in the NL Central for 2026

5. Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
The Gold Standard of Consistency at Second Base
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Nico Hoerner continues to be the most reliable player in the division, playing over 150 games for three consecutive seasons.
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An elite defender, Hoerner posted a 4.8 fWAR in 2025 while maintaining a high .297 batting average.
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He is a menace on the basepaths, recording 29 stolen bases and providing elite "contact-first" hitting with a 109 wRC+.
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While he lacks high home run totals, his overall value as a Gold Glove winner makes him indispensable to the Cubs.