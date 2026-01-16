Why 4 New York Mets Top Prospects Are MLB-Ready for 2026

3) Jonah Tong, RHP – High-Whiff Upside with Refinement Needed
Jonah Tong’s brief MLB stint in 2025 was uneven, but the broader body of work is impossible to ignore.
In the minors, Tong was electric. Over 113.2 innings, he posted a microscopic 1.43 ERA while striking out 179 hitters. That dominance forced the Mets’ hand when rotation injuries piled up late in the year.
Tong’s fastball plays above its velocity, sitting around 95 mph, thanks to deception, extension, and an extreme arm angle. His arsenal is rounded out by a splitter-style changeup and a steep curveball that tunnels effectively off the heater.
The plan for 2026 is likely patience. Tong should open the season in Triple-A Syracuse, refine his command, and serve as the first call when the Mets need rotation help.
If things click, Tong has the ceiling to be one of the most impactful rookie arms in the National League.
