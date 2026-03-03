Ohtani And Yamamoto Lead Dodgers 6-Man Rotation, Stone Shutdown

Is Roki Sasaki a Lock? Not So Fast.
Roki Sasaki is the fan favorite. The electric arm. The pitcher with frontline stuff and postseason experience already under his belt.
But is he a guarantee?
Last season, Sasaki posted a 4.72 ERA across eight starts before shifting to a relief role late in the year and into October. In shorter bursts, he thrived. His fastball ticked up. His splitter regained bite. He looked freer, more aggressive.
Now, entering his second year with the Dodgers, the organization wants him stretched back out.
In his Spring 2026 debut:
-
1.1 IP
-
3 H
-
3 ER
-
2 BB
-
3 K
-
36 pitches
“I was able to finish my outing without getting hurt,” Sasaki said afterward — and that alone carries weight. Durability remains the underlying storyline.
He’s scheduled to make his second Cactus League start Tuesday against Cleveland. The stuff is there. The question is consistency over five or six innings at a time. In a six-man rotation, development can coexist with contention. But Roberts won’t hand out jobs based on projection alone.