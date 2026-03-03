Ohtani And Yamamoto Lead Dodgers 6-Man Rotation, Stone Shutdown

So What Does It Look Like?

If the season began today, a plausible six-man rotation might be:

Shohei Ohtani Yoshinobu Yamamoto Tyler Glasnow Emmet Sheehan Landon Knack Roki Sasaki

But even that projection comes with caveats.

Snell will eventually factor in. Stone’s timeline could shift. Ryan could dominate over the next three weeks. Sasaki could sharpen command and erase doubt entirely.

The Dodgers aren’t short on options. They’re short on clarity. And maybe that’s the point. A six-man rotation isn’t just about October preservation. It’s about surviving 162 games while absorbing the inevitable — soreness, setbacks, stalled rehabs.

For a club chasing history, depth isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity.

