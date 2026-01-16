“Ruining Baseball”: Projected 2026 Dodgers Lineup After Signing Kyle Tucker

Introduction

Are we really surprised at this point?

The biggest domino of the MLB offseason officially fell yesterday as free agent Kyle Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million deal with, you guessed it, the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

A four-time All-Star, Tucker spent last season with the Chicago Cubs and fills a glaring need in the Dodgers' outfield. He's the second big-name free agent to join the organization this offseason, following the signing of star closer Edwin Diaz. Of course, LA has feasted on the free-agent market in recent years, highlighted by the earth-shaking acquisition of Shohei Ohtani back in December of 2023.

With the Dodgers having seemingly broken the sport yet again, here is a look at their projected 2026 lineup with Tucker now in the fold.

