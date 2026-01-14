Freddy Peralta Trade Watch: 5 Teams That Could Land an MLB Ace

Why Freddy Peralta Is the Trade Market’s Crown Jewel

The 2025 MLB season delivered no shortage of surprises, but few were bigger than the Milwaukee Brewers finishing with the best record in baseball after being widely projected to miss the postseason. That run ended abruptly in October with a four-game NLCS sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, forcing Milwaukee into an offseason crossroads.

Enter Freddy Peralta.

Peralta finished 2025 with a 2.70 ERA, 200+ strikeouts, and 176.2 innings, establishing himself as one of the most reliable frontline starters in the game. Even more enticing: he’s making just $8 million in 2026 and entering a walk year. That combination of ace-level production, durability, and affordability puts Peralta squarely at the center of early trade chatter.

Whether the Brewers choose to cash in now or ride out another run, contenders across baseball are circling.

Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.