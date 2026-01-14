Freddy Peralta Trade Watch: 5 Teams That Could Land an MLB Ace

New York Mets – Desperate for a True Ace
The New York Mets are coming off a disastrous offseason, losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz while failing to adequately replace either. While their rotation improved marginally, it still lacks a true No. 1 starter — something Peralta immediately solves.
Had Peralta pitched in Queens in 2025, he would’ve led the Mets in innings, strikeouts, and ERA. Only three Mets starters reached 100 innings, and none posted an ERA below 3.00. Peralta clears all of those benchmarks comfortably while limiting hard contact at an elite rate (34.5% hard-hit rate, 90th percentile).
Mock Trade
Mets receive: RHP Freddy Peralta
Brewers receive: RHP Brandon Sproat (JB #87), INF Jacob Reimer (JB #93)
This deal gives Milwaukee two top-100 prospects, including Sproat, who logged 121 Triple-A innings and made four MLB starts late in 2025, and Reimer, who slashed .282/.379/.491 with 17 HR and a 157 wRC+ across two levels.