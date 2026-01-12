Playing GM: The Final Pieces the LA Angels Need for 2026

Los Angeles Angels Offseason So Far
The Los Angeles Angels began their offseason with a bold swing, trading outfielder Taylor Ward to the Orioles for Grayson Rodriguez, a frontline-caliber starter whose career has been slowed by injuries. They followed that move a few weeks later by adding another high-upside right-hander in Alek Manoah, betting on a rebound after injuries and inconsistency derailed his trajectory.
The Angels then focused on upgrading the bullpen, signing Drew Pomeranz, Kirby Yates, and Jordan Romano. That group could be anchored by a healthy Robert Stephenson, with Ben Joyce also in the mix if he’s able to stay on the field.
If things break right, there’s a plausible scenario where Los Angeles enters 2026 with a pitching staff that’s a legitimate strength. That path, however, depends on several key variables. Rodriguez, Stephenson, and Joyce must stay healthy, while Manoah, Yates, and Romano need to rediscover their best form. Reid Detmers also has to prove he can successfully transition back into the rotation.
Nothing about that outcome is guaranteed, but the upside is undeniable. With a few more reliable depth pieces and meaningful improvement on the defensive side, the Angels could significantly raise the floor of their run prevention. If enough bets pay off, pitching could quietly become one of the most encouraging parts of their roster.
Thanks to Just Baseball for the stats, analysis, and insights for this slideshow article.