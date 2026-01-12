Playing GM: The Final Pieces the LA Angels Need for 2026

Sign Brent Suter

Projected contract: One year, $1.14159 million

One year, $1.14159 million 2025 stats: 48 G, 67.2 IP, 4.52 ERA, 4.08 xERA, 0.1 fWAR

Brent Suter represents the type of veteran who quietly raises a pitching staff’s floor. He’s built a reputation as a dependable innings-eater, reaching at least 65 innings in each of the past five seasons while often working in low-leverage or long-relief roles.

Since transitioning full-time to the bullpen in 2019, Suter has posted a 3.39 ERA. Last season was the first time his ERA climbed above 4.00 during that span, marking his only such season since his final year as a starter in 2018. The overall body of work still points to a pitcher who can be trusted to take the ball and keep games under control.

The Angels may have several late-inning options, but nearly all of them come with durability or performance concerns. Suter wouldn’t be brought in to close games, yet it wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up leading the bullpen in innings pitched simply because of his availability and consistency.

At the end of the day, this is about value. If a team can secure 65-plus major-league quality innings for under $1.5 million—and has the roster flexibility to do so—it’s an easy call. In that context, even a quirky price tag like the suggested $1.14159 million looks like a bargain.

