MLB Free Agency: Projected Teams and Contracts for the Top 19 Players

Age in 2026 : 28

: 28 2025 NPB Stats : 24 GS, 163.2 IP, 1.92 ERA, 2.01 FIP, 0.89 WHIP, 9.8 K/9

: 24 GS, 163.2 IP, 1.92 ERA, 2.01 FIP, 0.89 WHIP, 9.8 K/9 Contract Prediction: Six-year, $114 million (AAV: $19M), opt-out after year three.

Six-year, $114 million (AAV: $19M), opt-out after year three. Posting Fee: $18.975 million

$18.975 million Team Prediction: New York Yankees

From Hideki Matsui anchoring the heart of the lineup to Masahiro Tanaka leading the rotation, the New York Yankees have long established themselves as a premier destination for elite talent from Japan. That reputation alone ensures the Yankees will secure meetings with virtually any star making the jump to Major League Baseball, and it’s why they were heavily involved in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes just a few offseasons ago. It also explains why they are likely to show strong interest in the next high-profile arm to cross the Pacific.

However, Tatsuya Imai should not be viewed through the same lens as Yamamoto. Yamamoto entered MLB at age 25 after an unprecedented run of dominance in Japan, complete with multiple Triple Crowns, MVPs, and Eiji Sawamura Awards. Imai, by contrast, is approaching his age-28 season and does not carry the same résumé. Still, his production speaks loudly. He owns a career 3.15 ERA and has posted a sub-2.50 mark in each of the last four seasons, profiling as a strong No. 2 starter or an excellent No. 3 on a contender.

That role aligns perfectly with New York’s needs. Max Fried sits atop the rotation, while Gerrit Cole is expected back later in the season following Tommy John surgery. Carlos Rodón will also open the year rehabbing after elbow surgery, leaving room for a reliable, healthy arm early on. Adding Imai would stabilize the rotation, ease pressure on young pitchers like Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler, and provide depth behind Fried.

Contractually, Imai should surpass the deals signed by Kodai Senga and Shota Imanaga, but he won’t approach Yamamoto’s $325 million megadeal. Because he is not tied to a qualifying offer, Imai stands out as the only potential frontline starter available without draft-pick penalties. A six-year, $114 million contract with an opt-out midway through the deal, plus an $18.975 million posting fee, would push the total investment beyond $130 million and fit cleanly within the Yankees’ long-term plans.