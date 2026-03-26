2026 NL Central Preview: Power Rankings, Lineup Projections, and Pitching Staffs

2026 NL Central: Division - Have Your Say!
Who Will Rule the North in 2026?
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The Chicago Cubs have the best roster on paper, but the Milwaukee Brewers have the "winning formula" and three straight titles. Who do you trust more in October?
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The Pittsburgh Pirates are the "trendy" breakout pick with Paul Skenes leading the way. Are they a legitimate threat to win the division?
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Cincinnati has a rotation with "unlimited upside." If their bats wake up, are they the scariest team in the Central?
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The Cardinals are embracing the youth—is JJ Wetherholt the next great St. Louis superstar?
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Cast Your Final Vote: Who finishes #1 in the NL Central when the dust settles in September?