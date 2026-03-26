2026 NL Central Preview: Power Rankings, Lineup Projections, and Pitching Staffs

Welcome to Opening Week 2026! The NL Central is shedding its "top-heavy" reputation as the division prepares for its most competitive season in years.

The Milwaukee Brewers enter as three-time defending champions following a franchise-record 97 wins in 2025, but the loss of ace Freddy Peralta has shifted the projection models.

The Chicago Cubs are the new favorites, armed with the highest projected win total in the National League and a roster built for a deep World Series run.

Rising threats in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds are poised to exit their rebuilding phases, with Pittsburgh projected to finish as high as second.